Man charged in connection theft of catalytic converters from Inverurie garage By Louise Glen March 15, 2022, 12:22 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 1:09 pm Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of catalytic convertors from a north-east garage forecourt.

Police appealed for information last week after eight of the machines, worth more than £8,000, were taken from a garage in Inverurie at about midnight on March 8.

Now they have confirmed a 25-year-old is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

We can confirm a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of catalytic convertors from… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 15 March 2022

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of catalytic convertors from a garage forecourt in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

"He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Tuesday March 15, 2022."