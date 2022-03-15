Police release CCTV 10 months after two fires in Aberdeen’s Hardgate area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with two fires in Aberdeen.

Two fires broke out in Bethany Gardens, in the Hardgate area of the city, between 2.30am and 3.45am on May 27 last year.

Officers are keen to speak to a man caught on CCTV cameras at the time, and are appealing to anyone who may recognise him to come forward.

He was wearing a dark hooded tracksuit top with white writing on the arm, tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

DC Heather Casey, of Kittybrewster Police Station, said: “I would urge the man depicted in these images, or anyone who has information relating to him, to make contact with the police.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 0341 May 27, 2021 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.