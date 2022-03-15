Royal Deeside Cartie Race dashes to return for its second year with more obstacles in store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Royal Deeside Cartie Race dashes to return for its second year with more obstacles in store

By Lottie Hood
March 15, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 3:38 pm
The popular Royal Deeside Cartie Race is set to return for its second year. Supplied by Etiom Events.
The popular Royal Deeside Cartie Race is set to return for its second year. Supplied by Etiom Events.

Returning for its second time this summer, the Royal Deeside Cartie Race takes place on an extended racetrack with more obstacles than ever before.

Set to return on July 2-3, the popular cartie race hosted by Etiom Events at Kincardine Castle in Banchory, is expected to draw crowds of up to 10,000 people.

The unique race, the only one of its kind in Scotland, is where drivers battle it out at 40mph speeds in a downhill dash. After an initial push from team members, the carties are powered by gravity alone as they attempt to navigate obstacles to achieve the fastest time.

This is all accomplished to the tune of the team’s chosen race song which will be played with live commentary.

‘Bringing people back together’

Etiom Events’ operations manager, Adam Simpson said there are more changes this year and asking for imaginative designs.

He said: “Building on last year’s inaugural cartie race, we have extended the race track which will allow greater speeds and we’ve added more obstacles to tackle.

“This year, we are encouraging entrants to let their imaginations run wild with their designs, the crazier the better. There is a prize on offer to the best themed entry.

Providing exciting family fun for spectators, designers and drivers are also helping to raise funds for Charlie House and the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association, the cartie race’s chosen charities.

Last year’s Royal Deeside Cartie Race was one of the most popular events. Supplied by Etiom Events.

Up to 40 vehicles will compete in a junior category for drivers aged 12-17 and an adult category for those older than 18-years-old. Both days will hold a grand finale where top teams from each category will race it out to be announced the overall winner.

Gavin Esslemont, Etiom Events managing director, said the race was a favourite with spectators last year. He said: “There is no doubt that the Royal Deeside Cartie Race was one of the most popular features of the Royal Deeside Motor Show last year and the amazing entries illustrated just how much time and effort was put into creating these vehicles.

“After all that has happened during the past couple of years, we hope that this will be a great way of bringing people back together, especially communities from across the North East and Beyond.”

Mr Esslemont added that he hoped: “Groups of friends, community organisations and communities themselves will come together, rise to the challenge and help steer us towards another resounding success.”

To find out more about the Royal Deeside Motor Show click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal