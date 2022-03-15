Royal Deeside Cartie Race dashes to return for its second year with more obstacles in store

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Returning for its second time this summer, the Royal Deeside Cartie Race takes place on an extended racetrack with more obstacles than ever before.

Set to return on July 2-3, the popular cartie race hosted by Etiom Events at Kincardine Castle in Banchory, is expected to draw crowds of up to 10,000 people.

The unique race, the only one of its kind in Scotland, is where drivers battle it out at 40mph speeds in a downhill dash. After an initial push from team members, the carties are powered by gravity alone as they attempt to navigate obstacles to achieve the fastest time.

This is all accomplished to the tune of the team’s chosen race song which will be played with live commentary.

‘Bringing people back together’

Etiom Events’ operations manager, Adam Simpson said there are more changes this year and asking for imaginative designs.

He said: “Building on last year’s inaugural cartie race, we have extended the race track which will allow greater speeds and we’ve added more obstacles to tackle.

“This year, we are encouraging entrants to let their imaginations run wild with their designs, the crazier the better. There is a prize on offer to the best themed entry.

Providing exciting family fun for spectators, designers and drivers are also helping to raise funds for Charlie House and the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association, the cartie race’s chosen charities.

Up to 40 vehicles will compete in a junior category for drivers aged 12-17 and an adult category for those older than 18-years-old. Both days will hold a grand finale where top teams from each category will race it out to be announced the overall winner.

Gavin Esslemont, Etiom Events managing director, said the race was a favourite with spectators last year. He said: “There is no doubt that the Royal Deeside Cartie Race was one of the most popular features of the Royal Deeside Motor Show last year and the amazing entries illustrated just how much time and effort was put into creating these vehicles.

“After all that has happened during the past couple of years, we hope that this will be a great way of bringing people back together, especially communities from across the North East and Beyond.”

Mr Esslemont added that he hoped: “Groups of friends, community organisations and communities themselves will come together, rise to the challenge and help steer us towards another resounding success.”

