‘Charging hub’ for electric buses in Aberdeen, fire-hit Aboyne Castle cottages to be rebuilt and plans for former Alford soft play centre

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week, we feature what could well be a glimpse into the future of public transport.

The world’s first all-electric bus operator is keen to establish a depot in Aberdeen, with space for eight coaches to charge overnight before taking passengers to other Scottish cities.

And we look at efforts to preserve Aberdeenshire’s history by restoring a fire-damaged building on the grounds of the 13th century Aboyne Castle.

Plea to keep outdoor seating area that ‘saves jobs’

Firstly, the No 10 bar and restaurant on Queens Terrace in Aberdeen is appealing for permission to keep its popular outdoor area in place over summer.

The marquee in Queen’s Terrace Gardens was erected in 2020, at a cost of £100,000, to allow the business to continue during the pandemic.

Bosses say the al fresco area has allowed them to bring all staff back from furlough – and take on 20 new workers “due to encouragingly high levels of trade”.

Aberdeen City Council is being asked to grant permission for it to remain in place until September.

Hair and beauty shop could move next to Aberdeen Lidl

Since Lidl took over the former PC World on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street in 2019, there has been space adjoining the building for another shop.

And a city hair and beauty store, which claims upcoming roadworks will endanger its Skene Square address, is now looking to move in next door.

Capital Hair and Beauty has been advised that there have been “very few inquiries from potential occupiers for the unit”.

And management insist that its offering – trade products for local hairdressers and beauty therapists – won’t cause conflict with Lidl.

Planning papers add that their current shop will be “affected by the Berryden Corridor road scheme”.

They fear the project could “result in a total loss of parking at the front of their property together with possible demolition”.

North-east MSP’s new office plan approved

Karen Adam has been given the go-ahead to take on a new office in the centre of Peterhead.

The SNP politician for Banff and Buchan will open her new constituency office in a former shop within the Travelodge on Chapel Street.

Amateur football side’s floodlight hopes

Bervie Caledonian FC have lodged plans to create floodlights around the pitch at the Haughs in Inverbervie.

The Aberdeen Amateur Premier Division team is looking to erect six 10m columns, with care being taken “not to cast light on areas other than the football field”.

Sterling furniture shop revamp approved

The Sterling store in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, has been closed while work takes place on a major refurbishment.

The council rubber-stamped the revamp recently, and the makeover should be finished by the summer.

The entrance canopy will be replaced with a more modern structure, while the building will be repainted and 11 new windows put in.

Following the revamp, it will be known as a “Sterling Home concept store”.

Soft play area’s new lease of life

Sterling isn’t the only north-east furniture store making plans for the future…

Alford’s second hand home emporium TR Home and Garden, currently based in Mains of Cushnie, is eyeing up a new premises.

Owners want to take over the former Tick Tock Play building on Watchmaker’s Lane.

And they have already begun preparing the venue ahead of securing permission, as footage shared on social media shows.

New premises update!!!Soft play down☆Painting in progress☆Aiming for weekend of 2nd/3rd April to open garden centre/furniture shop #annabelldukemineralpaint ☆Cafe will be later as still have lots of things to organise but home bakes sorted when we do, by #cakemehappy 🤗We have spaces to rent out to local artists crafters, collectors. Please pm me if you are interested.Looking for part time staff with previous experience of running a small cafe too.So so excited we have such an amazing new premises and have such a lot of future plans for it.This is just the beginning of our adventure 😛🤭🤗🤪 oh yeh and forgot to add no1window cleaner sorted too #billcoutts 🤣🤣 Posted by TR Home and Garden on Sunday, 20 March 2022

The play centre, with a cafe area at the front which would be retained, was put on the market for £210,000.

TR Home and Garden told the Press and Journal its plans have widespread backing in the village, and would have knock-on benefits for other traders in Alford.

New path to A96 in Aberdeen

Plans to form a new path leading onto the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Bucksburn have been passed by the council.

The application put forward by Ogilvie Construction will form a link from a block of new homes on Auchmill Road to the trunk route.

These design images show how the path will be created:

Planning officials have sealed the move in conjunction with prior approval for the council housing scheme.

The 92-property development is part of efforts to create 2,000 new local authority homes in Aberdeen.

Blaze-hit Castle cottage to be restored

Buildings in the grounds of the 13th Century Aboyne Castle will be rebuilt following a devastating fire in December.

The estate is owned by the Marquis of Huntly, whose family has had the land since the 1400s.

Under the plans, the damaged 2 Home Farm Cottages address will be renovated and extended.

The renewed property is hoped to ultimately form a three-bedroom home.

Pictures lodged with the council show the damage done to the cottages in the fire.

The papers state: “Much of the building fabric including the wall linings, first floor and

roof structure have been severely damaged and are beyond salvage or repair.”

The building in question is near the Aboyne Castle business centre and Coo Cathedral wedding venue.

And a series of design images show how how it could look if Aberdeenshire Council approves the plans.

Bright sparks want to create electric buses ‘charging hub’ in Aberdeen

Edinburgh-based coach operator Ember, which runs the world’s only fully electric fleet, wants to create a new depot in Aberdeen.

The owners want to take over old storage ground just off Ellon Road, previously used by the BOC oil and gas firm.

The Intown Road site would offer enough space to charge eight buses – allowing Ember to create new long-distance services to Aberdeen from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

There would also be space for a “welfare centre” for drivers on their break, and washing facilities.

The documents add: “Ember will primarily use the site for parking and charging buses, with space for up to eight buses to charge simultaneously.

“During the day, an average of 2-4 buses are likely to be charging at any one time.”

Established in 2019, Ember currently operates buses between Edinburgh, Dundee, Kinross, Edinburgh Airport and other locations.

The firm’s website states: “The transition to electric vehicles is essential to combating global warming and reducing air pollution.”

