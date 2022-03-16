Aberdeen nightclub Nox announces St Patrick’s Day relaunch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Aberdeen nightclub is preparing for a grand re-opening this week following a two-year closure due to the pandemic.

Nox nightclub on Justice Mill Lane will open its doors to partygoers once again on St Patrick’s Day.

There will be a special two-day opening event including the return of popular party night Milk on Thursday.

And on Friday, the first 104 guests through the door will receive free entry – marking 104 weeks of closure.

Nox has already created over 15 local jobs for the reopening, but further opportunities are available.

It will be the first time the three-floor club has opened since the pandemic and in that time it has been refurbished – which owner Nic Wood described as “daring”.

Back with a ‘fresh new look’

Owner Nic Wood said the new-look venue has the “wow factor” and that the team were looking forward to welcoming revellers back.

“After two years of closure, we can’t wait to welcome back our customers from across the city and beyond from St Patrick’s Day on Thursday,” he said.

“The first Covid lockdown left us with no choice but to close our doors back in 2020, but we’re really excited to be back with a fresh, new look.

“We believe Nox offers a new standard in luxury entertainment to Aberdeen’s discerning late-night revellers. It provides the ultimate show stopping backdrop, and its daring interior and sumptuous design creates a venue with the wow factor.”

People are being encouraged to book ahead and avoid the queues at Nox by e-mailing reservations@noxaberdeen.com or by calling 01224 590 902.