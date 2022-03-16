Aberdeen nightclub Nox announces St Patrick’s Day relaunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen nightclub Nox announces St Patrick’s Day relaunch

By Denny Andonova
March 16, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:49 pm
Nox in Aberdeen will reopen this week after 104 weeks - with special offers up for grabs for partygoers. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
A popular Aberdeen nightclub is preparing for a grand re-opening this week following a two-year closure due to the pandemic.

Nox nightclub on Justice Mill Lane will open its doors to partygoers once again on St Patrick’s Day.

There will be a special two-day opening event including the return of popular party night Milk on Thursday.

And on Friday, the first 104 guests through the door will receive free entry – marking 104 weeks of closure.

Nox has already created over 15 local jobs for the reopening, but further opportunities are available.

It will be the first time the three-floor club has opened since the pandemic and in that time it has been refurbished – which owner Nic Wood described as “daring”.

Back with a ‘fresh new look’

Owner Nic Wood said the new-look venue has the “wow factor” and that the team were looking forward to welcoming revellers back.

“After two years of closure, we can’t wait to welcome back our customers from across the city and beyond from St Patrick’s Day on Thursday,” he said.

“The first Covid lockdown left us with no choice but to close our doors back in 2020, but we’re really excited to be back with a fresh, new look.

“We believe Nox offers a new standard in luxury entertainment to Aberdeen’s discerning late-night revellers. It provides the ultimate show stopping backdrop, and its daring interior and sumptuous design creates a venue with the wow factor.”

People are being encouraged to book ahead and avoid the queues at Nox by e-mailing reservations@noxaberdeen.com or by calling 01224 590 902.

 

