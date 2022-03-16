‘Dangerous’ flytippers dump paving slabs and building materials in middle of Aberdeen road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fly-tippers who dumped paving slabs and bags of building materials in the middle of an Aberdeen road have been slammed.

Aberdeen City Council had to bring in a digger to move the mess from the Overton area of Dyce earlier this week.

The materials were dumped on Monday and blocked the road, which is on the way to Aberdeen International Airport.

Lower Deeside councillor Philip Bell said the incident was the “most dangerous instance of fly-tipping” recorded in the area.

‘This particular fly-tipping was very hazardous’

He said: “This is one of the most dangerous instances of fly-tipping we have seen in the area. Fly-tipping is very unsightly, causes distress to local residents, and is illegal.

“On top of that, this particular fly-tipping was very hazardous as it was in the middle of a busy road near Aberdeen International Airport.”

Council officials are calling on residents to speak to contractors undertaking work on their property, to ensure materials are being disposed of appropriately.

Mr Bell, operational delivery convener for the council, added: “The debris must have been taken to this location using a vehicle so we’d remind city residents they can take their household waste to a Household Waste Recycling Centre for free, seven days per week.

“If people are getting work done to their home or garden they should ensure the contractor has a licence to legally dispose of any waste and check where they are taking the material.”

The incident comes less than a year after officials raised concerns over a surge in fly-tipping.

Aberdeen City Council reported an increase in illegal dumping at local recycling points across the region in June, sparking fresh appeals to residents to act responsibly.

To report flypipping, visit Zero Waste Scotland’s Dump Dumpers site or call 0300 777 2292.