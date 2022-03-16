‘Dangerous’ flytippers dump paving slabs and building materials in middle of Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Dangerous’ flytippers dump paving slabs and building materials in middle of Aberdeen road

By Michelle Henderson
March 16, 2022, 4:27 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:51 pm
Aberdeen City Council have condemned 'dangerous fly-tippers' after they dumped waste in the middle of a busy Aberdeen road.
Aberdeen City Council have condemned 'dangerous fly-tippers' after they dumped waste in the middle of a busy Aberdeen road.

Fly-tippers who dumped paving slabs and bags of building materials in the middle of an Aberdeen road have been slammed.

Aberdeen City Council had to bring in a digger to move the mess from the Overton area of Dyce earlier this week.

The materials were dumped on Monday and blocked the road, which is on the way to Aberdeen International Airport.

Lower Deeside councillor Philip Bell said the incident was the “most dangerous instance of fly-tipping” recorded in the area.

Paving slabs, building rubble, black bin bags, and dirt were among the items abandoned on the busy route.

‘This particular fly-tipping was very hazardous’

He said: “This is one of the most dangerous instances of fly-tipping we have seen in the area. Fly-tipping is very unsightly, causes distress to local residents, and is illegal.

“On top of that, this particular fly-tipping was very hazardous as it was in the middle of a busy road near Aberdeen International Airport.”

Council officials are calling on residents to speak to contractors undertaking work on their property, to ensure materials are being disposed of appropriately.

Mr Bell, operational delivery convener for the council, added: “The debris must have been taken to this location using a vehicle so we’d remind city residents they can take their household waste to a Household Waste Recycling Centre for free, seven days per week.

“If people are getting work done to their home or garden they should ensure the contractor has a licence to legally dispose of any waste and check where they are taking the material.”

The incident comes less than a year after officials raised concerns over a surge in fly-tipping.

Aberdeen City Council reported an increase in illegal dumping at local recycling points across the region in June, sparking fresh appeals to residents to act responsibly.

To report flypipping, visit Zero Waste Scotland’s Dump Dumpers site or call 0300 777 2292.

