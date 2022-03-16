North-east charity awarded £27,000 grant to combat effects of Covid on service users

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity has been awarded a grant to combat the devastating effects the pandemic has had on people with learning disabilities.

Aberdeen-based Archway supports almost 200 children and adults with learning disabilities and their families.

The charity, which has been operating for over 30 years, offers a variety of schemes to support its service users including residential care, respite and community-based support.

It was recently awarded a grant of over £27,000 from the Scottish Government’s Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

The funding will go towards combating some of the devastating effects the Covid pandemic has had on those with learning disabilities and carers.

Emma Watson, general manager of the charity, explained many of Archway’s day activities are not available to the capacity that they were before and families are struggling to cope.

According to the manager families also reported that those they care for have experienced a “deterioration” in their mental health and wellbeing since the start of the pandemic.

She said: “They have lost confidence, self-esteem, are more withdrawn and increasingly isolated. Parents and carers are also experiencing higher levels of stress and mental health problems.”

The charity set up an online activities programme, mainly through Zoom, and appointed an activities co-ordinator to reach out to all service users and their families.

The grant ensures that the project will continue and be expanded with more face-to-face activities being introduced.

Ms Watson added: “For our families and service users it provides an opportunity to reconnect, rebuild confidence and self-esteem, and re-integrate into community life in a positive way.

“After the impact of Covid over the last two years this is really something to celebrate and look forward to.”