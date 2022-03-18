Aberdeen coffee company launches Bird of Peace blend to help Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen coffee company is giving 100% of sales of a new roasting to the Disasters Emergency Committee to aid people in Ukraine.

Figment owner Neil Glover was so moved by one Aberdeen woman’s mission to get aid to those fleeing Ukraine that he is offering a new “sweet” blend for customers.

Vowing all the costs of the blend will be met by the company, Mr Glover said his coffee will allow people to give donations “with a wee something as a thank you”.

He said: “I was like everybody, watching this situation unfold – I could not believe it was happening.

‘Her plea was so heartfelt’

“We already work with Forrest Farm and we knew Beata Winiarska who set up the support from Aberdeen to the people of the Ukraine. Her plea was so heartfelt.

“When I saw that, I wanted to do something in keeping with that, with what we do.

“We wanted to find a way of sending cash to help people on the ground, and that is why we decided to donate all the money from sales to the Disasters Emergency Committee.”

He continued: “I worked in oil and gas for a long time and I made a number of trips to Russia as part of my work.

“As well as feeling for the people of the Ukraine, I am desperately sorry for the innocent people in Russia.

“As a business owner it one of those opportunities to be able to do some good. We have created a Bird of Peace blend. It is a symbol of peace to the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Glover said the coffee was a “special blend” of Guatemalan and Columbian beans.

Describing the blend as “a great morning coffee, full flavoured,” he said it had a really sweet taste with chocolate and nut notes.

He added: “Coffee is a great bringer together of people.”

The coffee, can be bought online at Figment, or in person at 70 Countesswells Road. It is offered for a minimum donation of £10.