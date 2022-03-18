Aberdeen coffee company launches Bird of Peace blend to help Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen coffee company launches Bird of Peace blend to help Ukraine

By Louise Glen
March 18, 2022, 6:45 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:57 am
Neil Glover with his Birds of Peace coffee where 100 % of proceeds are going to the Ukraine appeal. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Neil Glover with his Birds of Peace coffee where 100 % of proceeds are going to the Ukraine appeal. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media

An Aberdeen coffee company is giving 100% of sales of a new roasting to the Disasters Emergency Committee to aid people in Ukraine.

Figment owner Neil Glover was so moved by one Aberdeen woman’s mission to get aid to those fleeing Ukraine that he is offering a new “sweet” blend for customers.

Vowing all the costs of the blend will be met by the company, Mr Glover said his coffee will allow people to give donations “with a wee something as a thank you”.

He said: “I was like everybody, watching this situation unfold – I could not believe it was happening.

‘Her plea was so heartfelt’

“We already work with Forrest Farm and we knew Beata Winiarska who set up the support from Aberdeen to the people of the Ukraine. Her plea was so heartfelt.

“When I saw that, I wanted to do something in keeping with that, with what we do.

“We wanted to find a way of sending cash to help people on the ground, and that is why  we decided to donate all the money from sales to the Disasters Emergency Committee.”

Neil Glover and Beata Winiarska with his Birds of Peace coffee. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media

He continued: “I worked in oil and gas for a long time and I made a number of trips to Russia as part of my work.

“As well as feeling for the people of the Ukraine, I am desperately sorry for the innocent people in Russia.

“As a business owner it one of those opportunities to be able to do some good. We have created a Bird of Peace blend. It is a symbol of peace to the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Glover said the coffee was a “special blend” of Guatemalan and Columbian beans.

Describing the blend as “a great morning coffee, full flavoured,” he said it had a really sweet taste with chocolate and nut notes.

He added: “Coffee is a great bringer together of people.”

The coffee, can be bought online at Figment, or in person at 70 Countesswells Road. It is offered for a minimum donation of £10.

