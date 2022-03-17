Pitmedden school pupils lend their support to Ellon foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pitmedden school pupils lend their support to Ellon foodbank

By Michelle Henderson
March 17, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:24 pm
Around 24 bags of produce have been donated by the Primary three class to Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.
Youngsters from a north-east primary school have been helping those in need by collecting food bank donations.

Primary three pupils at Pitmedden Primary launched a week-long collection in aid of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

Other classes and staff supported the effort, with donations flooding in and overrunning the classroom.

Around 24 bags of produce have now been successfully donated to the foodbank.

Proud teacher Jackie Botha says they were “overwhelmed” by the response of staff, pupils and their families eager to support the cause.

Overwhelming response

She said: “We were just really overwhelmed with how many were donating and the amount. Some were coming in with bags and bags from their own homes. It was really nice.

“At one point we didn’t know where else we were going to fit them in the classroom we had so much donated.”

Miss Botha added: “Every morning when boys and girls came from other classes to drop in their donated items, they were clapping hands and cheering and thanking them for supporting.

“They were just so excited and very very enthusiastic about participating and they have even said this is what they want to do every single term.

“I’m absolutely beaming. It was a really rich experience.”

The appeal was spearheaded by their lessons in food, health and nutrition and the underlying effects of Storm Arwen and the Covid pandemic.

Spreading the word

Miss Botha spoke of the importance of starting such lessons from a young age so that students will spearhead the change for a better future.

She added: “Its really important to start this from a young age so that they can continue on knowing their responsibly and their place in the world and how it is up to them to make positive good choices moving forward and how to spread that word.

“We are very much a rights respecting school, we’re an eco school, we are a school that is very very driven about teaching our children about their individual rights.

“We are very focused on those UN global goals of sustainability and knowing that they are the future and they are the ones that are spearheading the change to make for a better world and a better future.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of food poverty and signpost people to the help that is out there – while also debunking the myths about who can access it.

We also want to celebrate those working tirelessly to help others.

For more information about the Big Food Appeal, click here.

