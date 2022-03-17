Pitmedden school pupils lend their support to Ellon foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Youngsters from a north-east primary school have been helping those in need by collecting food bank donations.

Primary three pupils at Pitmedden Primary launched a week-long collection in aid of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

Other classes and staff supported the effort, with donations flooding in and overrunning the classroom.

Around 24 bags of produce have now been successfully donated to the foodbank.

Proud teacher Jackie Botha says they were “overwhelmed” by the response of staff, pupils and their families eager to support the cause.

Overwhelming response

She said: “We were just really overwhelmed with how many were donating and the amount. Some were coming in with bags and bags from their own homes. It was really nice.

“At one point we didn’t know where else we were going to fit them in the classroom we had so much donated.”

Miss Botha added: “Every morning when boys and girls came from other classes to drop in their donated items, they were clapping hands and cheering and thanking them for supporting.

“They were just so excited and very very enthusiastic about participating and they have even said this is what they want to do every single term.

“I’m absolutely beaming. It was a really rich experience.”

The appeal was spearheaded by their lessons in food, health and nutrition and the underlying effects of Storm Arwen and the Covid pandemic.

Spreading the word

Miss Botha spoke of the importance of starting such lessons from a young age so that students will spearhead the change for a better future.

She added: “Its really important to start this from a young age so that they can continue on knowing their responsibly and their place in the world and how it is up to them to make positive good choices moving forward and how to spread that word.

“We are very much a rights respecting school, we’re an eco school, we are a school that is very very driven about teaching our children about their individual rights.

“We are very focused on those UN global goals of sustainability and knowing that they are the future and they are the ones that are spearheading the change to make for a better world and a better future.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of food poverty and signpost people to the help that is out there – while also debunking the myths about who can access it.

We also want to celebrate those working tirelessly to help others.