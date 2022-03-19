Trellis cafe’s expansion plans could create new village square for Newburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Trellis cafe’s expansion plans could create new village square for Newburgh

By Ben Hendry
March 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 19, 2022, 11:44 am
Manager Lorna Younge's plans for Trellis could mean a new village square for Newburgh. Supplied by Chris Donnan, Design team.
Manager Lorna Younge's plans for Trellis could mean a new village square for Newburgh. Supplied by Chris Donnan, Design team.

Newburgh could soon have a new village square under plans put forward by the village’s Trellis cafe.

Local woman Lorna Younge and her family own the popular spot and adjacent Udny Arms Hotel – which is currently being revamped ahead of reopening.

Proposals have now been launched to create four pods on land outside the cafe, which could be rented out to local traders.

Alongside the structures would be a much-needed village square, something long missing from the heart of the community.

Trellis has proven something of an attraction in Newburgh since opening last spring.

Scheme to capitalise on Trellis popularity

David Murray Associates architects has drawn up the blueprints.

Planning papers sent to the council state: “The coffee shop, known as Trellis, is proving an extremely popular destination.

“The proposal is to capitalise on the popularity of this small area of external space.”

This design image shows how the ‘village square’ area could sit between the pods and cafe.

What could pods be used for?

The pods will be for “small-scale local producers or businesses that have perhaps been started during lockdown”.

Those traders would be able to “test the market” in the pop-up shelters “at very little risk”.

The wooden huts would also be available for craft classes, exhibits or even as office space.

The documents add: “The intention is that the spaces are as flexible as possible, to
be able to be used in a wide variety of ways.

“The site’s location and overall appeal as a ‘destination’ would likely lead to an increase in footfall on Main Street.”

In a nod to the village’s nautical past, the pods have been designed to resemble the fishermen’s sheds along the nearby shore.

Main Street in Newburgh.

Need for Newburgh ‘market square’

The planning papers explain the need for Newburgh to have its own central gathering spot.

Architects say the village has “developed in a more linear form” along the Ythan Estuary, unlike many communities which are based around a central square or village green.

Another concept image detailing the public space outside Trellis.

The papers add: “It has never benefitted from a traditional village square, or external public space.

“The site’s central location within the village reinforces its position as a natural place for people to gather.”

If approved, the square could be used for events like Christmas fairs or farmers markets.

Planning papers show how the site looks just now.

How Trellis outdoor area can help tackle loneliness in Newburgh

And it is argued the area will “directly address the issues that have come to the fore through Covid” – with such open spaces encouraging social interaction.

The architects conclude: “As working from home becomes more of a norm, having accessible open space like this at the heart of a village can play a key role in replacing the social interactions of office life.”

The hotel dates back to 1865 and is in the process of being revived having been closed for five years.

You can see the application for the outdoor area here.

Read more about how Lorna and her family saved the Udny Arms from demolition here.

