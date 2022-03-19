Trellis cafe’s expansion plans could create new village square for Newburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newburgh could soon have a new village square under plans put forward by the village’s Trellis cafe.

Local woman Lorna Younge and her family own the popular spot and adjacent Udny Arms Hotel – which is currently being revamped ahead of reopening.

Proposals have now been launched to create four pods on land outside the cafe, which could be rented out to local traders.

Alongside the structures would be a much-needed village square, something long missing from the heart of the community.

Scheme to capitalise on Trellis popularity

David Murray Associates architects has drawn up the blueprints.

Planning papers sent to the council state: “The coffee shop, known as Trellis, is proving an extremely popular destination.

“The proposal is to capitalise on the popularity of this small area of external space.”

What could pods be used for?

The pods will be for “small-scale local producers or businesses that have perhaps been started during lockdown”.

Those traders would be able to “test the market” in the pop-up shelters “at very little risk”.

The wooden huts would also be available for craft classes, exhibits or even as office space.

The documents add: “The intention is that the spaces are as flexible as possible, to

be able to be used in a wide variety of ways.

“The site’s location and overall appeal as a ‘destination’ would likely lead to an increase in footfall on Main Street.”

In a nod to the village’s nautical past, the pods have been designed to resemble the fishermen’s sheds along the nearby shore.

Need for Newburgh ‘market square’

The planning papers explain the need for Newburgh to have its own central gathering spot.

Architects say the village has “developed in a more linear form” along the Ythan Estuary, unlike many communities which are based around a central square or village green.

The papers add: “It has never benefitted from a traditional village square, or external public space.

“The site’s central location within the village reinforces its position as a natural place for people to gather.”

If approved, the square could be used for events like Christmas fairs or farmers markets.

How Trellis outdoor area can help tackle loneliness in Newburgh

And it is argued the area will “directly address the issues that have come to the fore through Covid” – with such open spaces encouraging social interaction.

The architects conclude: “As working from home becomes more of a norm, having accessible open space like this at the heart of a village can play a key role in replacing the social interactions of office life.”

The hotel dates back to 1865 and is in the process of being revived having been closed for five years.

You can see the application for the outdoor area here.

Read more about how Lorna and her family saved the Udny Arms from demolition here.