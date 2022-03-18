Life-saving Fraserburgh sisters, Isla and Eilidh Noble, presented with national bravery award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Life-saving Fraserburgh sisters, Isla and Eilidh Noble, presented with national bravery award

By Louise Glen
March 18, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 2:19 pm
Isla and Eilidh Noble and Inspector Jennifer Cordiner.
Isla and Eilidh Noble and Inspector Jennifer Cordiner.

Two Fraserburgh sisters who saved the life of a man and his child from drowning off the coast of their hometown have been presented with a bravery award.

Isla and Eilidh Noble were handed a police public bravery award on Friday, after helping a seriously cold and shocked man while simming in the Waters of Philorth near Fraserburgh.

At the time of the incident in 2019, the sisters were just 15 and 14 years old and pupils at Fraserburgh Academy.

Isla draped man over lilo

While on a family afternoon out on Monday, August 16 the sisters heard a child screaming for help.

Isla and Eilidh looked around and saw a man in the water with a child on his shoulders.

At first, the teens thought the man, Peter Schechter was joking.

But they soon realised he was having difficulty keeping his head above the waves, and was in real trouble.

Isla swam over to Mr Schechter with their lilo, while Eilidh grabbed her phone. Once beside him, Isla helped get his son off his shoulders and onto the float.

Isla then draped his arms over the lilo just enough to keep his head above the water, enabling him to remain afloat.

Waters of Philorth, by Fraserburgh.

Beach-goer Keith Gray had also swum out to give assistance and took hold of one side of the lilo to help Isla.

He helped the sisters bring Peter and his child onto the beach.

By the time they were back on land the child was well, but the man had fallen unconscious.

Eilidh and Mr Gray attended to Peter and put him into the recovery position whilst Isla called the Coastguard.

By a stroke of good luck, nurse Sophie Ross had been walking on the beach when she heard cries for help.

The man was unconscious

Ms Ross told the RNLI at the time: ‘The young lass had pulled the fellow out of the water and he was on the lilo.

“We put him in the recovery position and got him to cough up some sea water, checked his pulse and breathing and kept the coastguard up to date with his condition until they arrived.”

Isla and Eilidh Noble shortly after the rescue in 2019. Photo: PA

After several minutes the man regained consciousness. Although still very weak and strapped into his stretcher he lifted his oxygen mask slightly to thank his rescuers before being airlifted to hospital.

Bravery and quick thinking

Isla and Eilidh were praised for remaining with Peter until the Coastguard arrived on the scene.

Inspector Jennifer Cordiner, of Fraserburgh police station, praised the sisters while presenting them with the bravery award.

She said: “Through Isla and Eilidh’s act of bravery and quick thinking a man’s life was saved.

“I am delighted that they have been given a Police Public Bravery Award and offer them my congratulations.”

The young woman who spoke in rich Doric tones were also nominated in the “Young Scots Spikker of the Year” category in the Scots Language awards in 2019.

