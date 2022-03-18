Alford Academy to be closed to some pupils on Monday due to staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some students at Alford Academy are set to return to home learning next week amidst ongoing staff shortages.

S1 and S2 pupils have been instructed by staff to stay at home on Monday due to a number of absences.

The announcement comes as education officials in the north-east warn of further disruption in the coming weeks as schools navigate a “challenging period” of staff shortages.

The year groups are the latest students to be impacted by the disruption.

S3 students from the Alford Academy have also been affected by staff shortages after being told to stay home on Friday.

Aberdeenshire Council officials confirmed not all the staff absences are Covid-19 related.

Pupils undertaking remote learning today as expected to return to school on Monday, ahead of S1 and S2 pupils on Tuesday.

Disruption to education sector

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Our schools are working through a particularly challenging period due to the number of pupils and staff absent due to self-isolation. Some schools are asking year groups to work from home from time-to-time.

“We hope this will improve as we move into the summer months although we would expect some disruption to continue as long as the requirement for self-isolation remains in place.

“A huge thank you to colleagues who are doing their very best to ensure the impact on children and young people is minimised as far as possible.”