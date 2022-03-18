Alford Academy to be closed to some pupils on Monday due to staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alford Academy to be closed to some pupils on Monday due to staff shortages

By Michelle Henderson
March 18, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 4:39 pm
S1 and S2 pupils are tp return to home leaning from Monday.

Some students at Alford Academy are set to return to home learning next week amidst ongoing staff shortages.

S1 and S2 pupils have been instructed by staff to stay at home on Monday due to a number of absences.

The announcement comes as education officials in the north-east warn of further disruption in the coming weeks as schools navigate a “challenging period” of staff shortages.

The year groups are the latest students to be impacted by the disruption.

S3 students from the Alford Academy have also been affected by staff shortages after being told to stay home on Friday.

Aberdeenshire Council officials confirmed not all the staff absences are Covid-19 related.

Pupils undertaking remote learning today as expected to return to school on Monday, ahead of S1 and S2 pupils on Tuesday.

Disruption to education sector

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Our schools are working through a particularly challenging period due to the number of pupils and staff absent due to self-isolation. Some schools are asking year groups to work from home from time-to-time.

“We hope this will improve as we move into the summer months although we would expect some disruption to continue as long as the requirement for self-isolation remains in place.

“A huge thank you to colleagues who are doing their very best to ensure the impact on children and young people is minimised as far as possible.”

