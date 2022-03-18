Haddo House planting new tree seeds to grow for Queen’s jubilee after storm devastation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new tree has been planted in the grounds of Haddo House to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.

After the country park was left devastated after damage from Storm Arwen, Haddo House is putting down new roots.

The country park lost between 500,000 to one million trees after Storm Arwen hit the north-east in 2021. After months of hard work, the park opened to the public for the first time on Saturday, March 13.

An oak tree was planted in the grounds on Friday morning to join others across the UK who are planting trees to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year. The planting is part of a new initiative named The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), created in 2022 for the jubilee.

The oak tree was selected for Haddo House as it symbolises longevity, reflecting the length of the Queen’s reign. It is also a native tree species and is good for biodiversity.

Leaving a ‘lasting legacy’ at Haddo House

The tree was planted by Lord George, 8th Marquess of Aberdeen and Temair. His family passed Haddo House to National Trust for Scotland in 1979.

Chief executive of the National Trust for Scotland, Philip Long , said: “We are all more aware than ever of the value of trees in our environment – for beauty, heritage, biodiversity and the environment.

“As we clear up the aftermath of this winter’s storms across Scotland, the importance of continually planting trees and managing woodlands has been underlined for us all.

“We are pleased to be a friend of the QGC, to be encouraged – and to encourage others – to plant more trees for the future.’

Other properties taking part in QGC plantings in March in Aberdeenshire include Crathes Castle, Drum Castle, Fyvie Castle and Castle Fraser.

Activities planned for later on in the year such as planting an orchard at Harmony Garden and woodland at Brodie Castle, will take place from October 2022.

Dan Rex, chief executive of the Queen’s Green Canopy, said: “We are delighted the National Trust for Scotland is marking the Platinum Jubilee with tree plantings in some of Scotland’s most iconic sites.

“From coastlines to castles, art to architecture, wildlife to wilderness, the National Trust for Scotland encourages people to connect with the things that make Scotland unique while protecting them for future generations.

“These special trees will leave a lasting legacy and we thank the National Trust for Scotland for supporting The Queen’s Green Canopy.”

To find out more, visit QGC’s website or take a look at QGC’s online map of every planting here.