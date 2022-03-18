Haddo House planting new tree seeds to grow for Queen’s jubilee after storm devastation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Haddo House planting new tree seeds to grow for Queen’s jubilee after storm devastation

By Lottie Hood
March 18, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 6:52 pm
A planting ceremony was held at Haddo House as part of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations on Friday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner.
A planting ceremony was held at Haddo House as part of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations on Friday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner.

A new tree has been planted in the grounds of Haddo House to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.

After the country park was left devastated after damage from Storm Arwen, Haddo House is putting down new roots.

The country park lost between 500,000 to one million trees after Storm Arwen hit the north-east in 2021. After months of hard work, the park opened to the public for the first time on Saturday, March 13.

An oak tree was planted in the grounds on Friday morning to join others across the UK who are planting trees to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year. The planting is part of a new initiative named The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), created in 2022 for the jubilee.

Pictured is George, 8th marquess of Aberdeen and Temair with his mother, Lady Joanna. Picture by Chris Sumner.

The oak tree was selected for Haddo House as it symbolises longevity, reflecting the length of the Queen’s reign. It is also a native tree species and is good for biodiversity.

Leaving a ‘lasting legacy’ at Haddo House

The tree was planted by Lord George, 8th Marquess of Aberdeen and Temair. His family passed Haddo House to National Trust for Scotland in 1979.

Chief executive of the National Trust for Scotland, Philip Long , said: “We are all more aware than ever of the value of trees in our environment – for beauty, heritage, biodiversity and the environment.

“As we clear up the aftermath of this winter’s storms across Scotland, the importance of continually planting trees and managing woodlands has been underlined for us all.

“We are pleased to be a friend of the QGC, to be encouraged – and to encourage others – to plant more trees for the future.’

Other properties taking part in QGC plantings in March in Aberdeenshire include Crathes Castle, Drum Castle, Fyvie Castle and Castle Fraser.

There are a few more tree plantings planned for other properties in Aberdeenshire before the end of March. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Activities planned for later on in the year such as planting an orchard at Harmony Garden and woodland at Brodie Castle, will take place from October 2022.

Dan Rex, chief executive of the Queen’s Green Canopy, said: “We are delighted the National Trust for Scotland is marking the Platinum Jubilee with tree plantings in some of Scotland’s most iconic sites.

“From coastlines to castles, art to architecture, wildlife to wilderness, the National Trust for Scotland encourages people to connect with the things that make Scotland unique while protecting them for future generations.

“These special trees will leave a lasting legacy and we thank the National Trust for Scotland for supporting The Queen’s Green Canopy.”

To find out more, visit QGC’s website or take a look at QGC’s online map of every planting here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal