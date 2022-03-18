50mph limit on Ellon bypass could be made permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
50mph limit on Ellon bypass could be made permanent

By Kirstie Topp, local democracy reporter
March 18, 2022, 5:43 pm
The 50mph speed limit on the A948 Ellon bypass could be made permanent. Picture by DCT Media.
A 50mph limit could be made permanent at an accident blackspot on the edge of a north-east town.

Roads chiefs at Aberdeenshire Council want to keep the once-temporary reduced speed limit in place on the A948 Ellon bypass.

Local politicians and campaigners have called for speed reductions on the stretch, between Castle Road and Yonderton, after a number of crashes and well-documented speeding.

50mph limit introduced in 2020 after years of crashes on the Ellon bypass

The local authority reduced the 60mph speed limit to 50mph on the Ellon to Auchnagatt road back in April 2020.

It came after a woman was seriously injured in May 2019 in a crash at the Knockothie Crescent junction.

Just two months later, north-east teacher and mum-of-two Yvonne Lumsden died after her family’s car collided with a trailer on the bypass.

Another seven crashes were recorded on the road between 2017 and 2021, four of which were caused by drivers either driving too quickly for the conditions or speeding over the limit.

The reduced limit was extended last October.

Ellon bypass 50mph limit ‘a lot better and safer’

Residents who live next to the busy road welcomed the move to make the temporary measure a permanent one, saying it had already helped to make the area “a lot better and safer”.

The A948 Ellon bypass could be made a 50mph limit permanently. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Mum-of-two Emma Alexander said: “If it was reduced even further – that would be great for us, but 50mph was a good compromise and it has been better – less road noise and safer.”

However, some residents believed the limit should be reduced even further to 40mph.

The council believes reducing vehicle speeds would prevent further collisions on the bypass.

And they will make the case to members of the authority’s Formartine area committee next week.

If backed, there will then be a consultation before the change can be made permanent.

Roads officials said in a report that the move would be “unlikely to make any difference to the majority of road users”.

“The reduction in speed allows drivers more time to react to a vehicle pulling out in front of them, so will reduce the risk of accident,” they added.

