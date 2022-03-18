Man assaulted in Stonehaven car park after two get out of vehicle and attack him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man assaulted in Stonehaven car park after two get out of vehicle and attack him

By Lottie Hood
March 18, 2022, 6:10 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 9:51 pm
Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in Stonehaven on Saturday, March 12.
An investigation has been launched after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in a Stonehaven car park on Saturday evening.

The victim was assaulted between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 12 in Dunnottar Woods.

The 21-year-old was walking back with a friend to the car park entrance in Stonehaven when a Volkswagen Golf drove up to them.

Two men got out of the car and one of the men assaulted the 21-year-old. He sustained an injury to his face but did not have to get hospital treatment.

Since the incident on Saturday, police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries. They are also checking relevant CCTV footage or any recorded images.

Sergeant Katy Townhill said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at time to get in touch.

“In particular, any motorists with dash cams travelling in that area are asked to check their footage as they may have images of the VW Golf which could assist the investigation.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital as we work to identify those involved.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 3059 of March 12, 2022. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

