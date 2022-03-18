Man assaulted in Stonehaven car park after two get out of vehicle and attack him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in a Stonehaven car park on Saturday evening.

The victim was assaulted between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 12 in Dunnottar Woods.

The 21-year-old was walking back with a friend to the car park entrance in Stonehaven when a Volkswagen Golf drove up to them.

Two men got out of the car and one of the men assaulted the 21-year-old. He sustained an injury to his face but did not have to get hospital treatment.

Since the incident on Saturday, police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries. They are also checking relevant CCTV footage or any recorded images.

Sergeant Katy Townhill said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at time to get in touch.

“In particular, any motorists with dash cams travelling in that area are asked to check their footage as they may have images of the VW Golf which could assist the investigation.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital as we work to identify those involved.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 3059 of March 12, 2022. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.