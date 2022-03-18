‘Reframing the narrative’: Aberdeen businesses and schools encouraged to stand under umbrella project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Reframing the narrative’: Aberdeen businesses and schools encouraged to stand under umbrella project

By Lottie Hood
March 18, 2022, 7:35 pm
The colourful umbrella installations aimed at celebrating neurodiversity are coming to Scotland for the first time. Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired.
The colourful umbrella installations aimed at celebrating neurodiversity are coming to Scotland for the first time. Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired.

A project involving colourful umbrella installations are set to arrive in Aberdeen for the first time this summer.

Aimed at raising awareness and celebrating neurodiversity, the installations are expected to be a major city attraction in June.

Displayed with great success at other UK locations since 2017, this is the first time they will be on show in Scotland. The project seeks to celebrate the ‘umbrella’ term of neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

Aberdeen Inspired is working with the ADHD Foundation on the three-year project that will install temporary displays of multi-coloured umbrellas across the city centre.

Business Engagement Manager at Aberdeen Inspired, Roulè Wood, said there was still time for businesses, schools and community groups to get involved.

The colourful project is set to be displayed in June 2022. Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired.

“We are urging businesses interested in participating and contributing to this exciting national celebration of neurodiversity to reach out to us,” he said. “Likewise, schools are being encouraged to join the growing list of city education spots that have signed up to create their own unique mini-installations.”

Companies can receive packs of 25 umbrellas for £450 to create their own displays to reflect the city installations. Schools can also receive smaller displays for £350 as well as resources and training.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available for £1500. However, all partners must apply by March 25.

‘Difference and diversity should be celebrated’

Amanda McCulloch, Chief Executive at Thorpe Molloy McCulloch Recruitment, said it was an important project to be taking part in.

She said: “Difference and diversity should be celebrated and we love this initiative because it does exactly that and in a visual way which is clever and joyful.

“The umbrella project also reframes the narrative around neurodiversity and recognises the strengths and abilities of people with cognitive differences.

“We live in a neurodiverse world. One in 5 people are neurodivergent so in all our lives, families, friends and places of work we’re next to someone who sees things differently to ourselves and that makes life much more interesting.”

Other cities across the UK such as Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Edinburgh will also be hosting umbrella installations this year.

Businesses and schools interested in finding out more should contact roule.wood@aberdeeninspired.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal