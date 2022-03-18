‘Reframing the narrative’: Aberdeen businesses and schools encouraged to stand under umbrella project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project involving colourful umbrella installations are set to arrive in Aberdeen for the first time this summer.

Aimed at raising awareness and celebrating neurodiversity, the installations are expected to be a major city attraction in June.

Displayed with great success at other UK locations since 2017, this is the first time they will be on show in Scotland. The project seeks to celebrate the ‘umbrella’ term of neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

Aberdeen Inspired is working with the ADHD Foundation on the three-year project that will install temporary displays of multi-coloured umbrellas across the city centre.

Business Engagement Manager at Aberdeen Inspired, Roulè Wood, said there was still time for businesses, schools and community groups to get involved.

“We are urging businesses interested in participating and contributing to this exciting national celebration of neurodiversity to reach out to us,” he said. “Likewise, schools are being encouraged to join the growing list of city education spots that have signed up to create their own unique mini-installations.”

Companies can receive packs of 25 umbrellas for £450 to create their own displays to reflect the city installations. Schools can also receive smaller displays for £350 as well as resources and training.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available for £1500. However, all partners must apply by March 25.

‘Difference and diversity should be celebrated’

Amanda McCulloch, Chief Executive at Thorpe Molloy McCulloch Recruitment, said it was an important project to be taking part in.

She said: “Difference and diversity should be celebrated and we love this initiative because it does exactly that and in a visual way which is clever and joyful.

“The umbrella project also reframes the narrative around neurodiversity and recognises the strengths and abilities of people with cognitive differences.

“We live in a neurodiverse world. One in 5 people are neurodivergent so in all our lives, families, friends and places of work we’re next to someone who sees things differently to ourselves and that makes life much more interesting.”

Other cities across the UK such as Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Edinburgh will also be hosting umbrella installations this year.

Businesses and schools interested in finding out more should contact roule.wood@aberdeeninspired.com.