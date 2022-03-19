Man arrested following two-car crash in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the junction of Claremont Street and Ashley Road at around noon on Friday following reports of an incident involving a grey Volvo and a silver BMW.

Officers have confirmed nobody was injured in the collision and inquiries are still ongoing.

An eye-witness who was at the nearby café at the time said he heard a “tremendous bang” as the Volvo struck the BMW.

He claimed the driver and passenger of the Volvo appeared to have tried to flee the scene of the crash, with a passer-by tackling one of the men to the ground.

‘There was a tremendous bang’

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was sitting inside the Long Dog Café peacefully enjoying my latte and looking out the window when and I saw an old BMW slowly coming up Claremont Street.

“And suddenly a Volvo appeared from around the corner and crashed into it. There was a tremendous bang and people from the café and from the corner shop went out to see what’s happening.

“Two men from the Volvo came out and started running. A passer-by tackled one of them and placed him on the ground, but the other one vanished around the corner.

“The driver of the BMW was quite shaken and the owner of the Long Dog Café just took him inside and tried to calm him while waiting for police to come.”

A police spokeswoman has confirmed one man has been arrested in connection to the incident and an investigation is under way.

She said: “Around noon on Friday, March 18, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Ashley Road. One man was arrested following the crash and police inquiries are continuing.”