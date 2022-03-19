Man arrested following two-car crash in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man arrested following two-car crash in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
March 19, 2022, 12:46 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 8:40 am
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at around noon on Friday.

A man has been arrested following a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the junction of Claremont Street and Ashley Road at around noon on Friday following reports of an incident involving a grey Volvo and a silver BMW.

Officers have confirmed nobody was injured in the collision and inquiries are still ongoing.

An eye-witness who was at the nearby café at the time said he heard a “tremendous bang” as the Volvo struck the BMW.

He claimed the driver and passenger of the Volvo appeared to have tried to flee the scene of the crash, with a passer-by tackling one of the men to the ground.

‘There was a tremendous bang’

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was sitting inside the Long Dog Café peacefully enjoying my latte and looking out the window when and I saw an old BMW slowly coming up Claremont Street.

“And suddenly a Volvo appeared from around the corner and crashed into it. There was a tremendous bang and people from the café and from the corner shop went out to see what’s happening.

“Two men from the Volvo came out and started running. A passer-by tackled one of them and placed him on the ground, but the other one vanished around the corner.

“The driver of the BMW was quite shaken and the owner of the Long Dog Café just took him inside and tried to calm him while waiting for police to come.”

A police spokeswoman has confirmed one man has been arrested in connection to the incident and an investigation is under way.

She said: “Around noon on Friday, March 18, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Ashley Road.  One man was arrested following the crash and police inquiries are continuing.”

