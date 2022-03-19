Three arrested on flight from Aberdeen after ‘mass brawl’ breaks out mid-air By Denny Andonova March 19, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: March 19, 2022, 6:01 pm Two men and a woman were arrested upon arrival at Gatwick Airport in London. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man charged after being removed from flight at Aberdeen Airport EasyJet to double flights from Aberdeen to London and resume Manchester route from March Launch of EasyJet flights from Aberdeen to Bristol EasyJet launches new flights from Inverness and Aberdeen