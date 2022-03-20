Woman taken to hospital after fire in Aberdeen block of flats By David Mackay March 20, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 1:07 pm Police at the scene on Ash-Hill Drive. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Woman charged with murder after man’s body found buried in back garden Suspected deliberate fire on marshland ‘devastated’ nature reserve Student flats murder: Victim named as Sabita Thanwani as manhunt continues Police search for man in connection with murder of student, 19