‘An honourable politician with great integrity’: Tributes pour in for former Aberdeen City Council leader John Stewart

By Denny Andonova
March 20, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 3:05 pm
John Stewart at Union Terrace Gardens in 2011
John Stewart in 2011 during his tenure as leader of Aberdeen City Council. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Tributes have poured in for former Aberdeen City Council leader John Stewart, who has died after a long battle with cancer.

Mr Stewart, who died on Saturday, has been described as a “positive and caring person” and an “honourable politician” by friends and colleagues.

The former leader of the Liberal Democrat party in Aberdeen had been the head of the local authority for two years before stepping down from the position in 2011.

Current party leader Ian Yuill led the tributes for Mr Stewart as he praised him for his commitment to make a positive difference for the people he represented.

John Stewart and Ian Yuill
Ian Yuill and John Stewart, pictured right, together at the Town House in 2011.

He said: “My thoughts, and those of Liberal Democrats in Aberdeen and beyond, are with John Stewart’s husband Neil, their families and friends.

“John Stewart was passionate about making a difference. That passion was obvious during his time as leader of Aberdeen City Council when he worked to make a real positive difference despite the huge challenges faced by the council.

“He was a hard-working local councillor who stood up for the communities and people he represented.

“John was a positive, friendly and caring person. He was respected for his strong commitment to public service and to the welfare of others. John’s death at so young an age is difficult to accept and leaves a gap in the lives of many.”

‘An authentic life force’

Dozens of Mr Stewart’s friends from over the years in politics have paid tributes to the “extraordinary” man, who was always driven to make the world a better place.

Chief executive of Grampian Housing Associate Craig Stirrat said: “Such a tragic loss. I remember John as a passionate and committed councillor who did not fear making the necessary difficult decisions to improve services to the public and balance the books.

“This demonstrates his commitment to fulfil civic duty as an honourable politician with great integrity at a time when lesser mortals would walk away from this responsibility knowing there would be no personal gain.”

John Stewart, pictured centre, making a major sports/cultural announcement in 2011. Also pictured: Bill Farquhar, pictured left, senior events officer, and Ian Duncan, senior coach Aberdeen schools rowing association. Picture by Jim Irvine/DCT Media

Maggie Bochel, director of Aurora Planning, said: “As head of planning for Aberdeen City Council I worked very closely with John. His passion, knowledge and commitment to making the city a better place was staggering.

“I was shocked and extremely saddened to hear this news and my thoughts are with Neil and John’s family.”

Former chief executive of Aberdeen City Council Dame Sue Bruce and Aberdeen Central MSP and Scottish Government minister Kevin Stewart also sent their condolences to Mr Stewart’s family – saying he was a “thoughtful and considerate person”.

One of first civil partnerships in Scotland

Mr Stewart and his long-standing partner and fellow councillor Neil Fletcher, 58, were the second couple in Scotland to become civil partners.

The couple, who met at Aberdeen University in 1993, tied the knot before 151 family, friends and colleagues at a ceremony and blessing at King’s College in 2005.

Former Aberdeen City Council leader John Stewart. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Chief executive of Dundee Heritage Trust Deirdre Robertson said she felt privileged to have been Mr Stewart’s friend.

She said: “John was an exceptional extraordinarily passionate, authentic life force, driven to make the world a better place.

“He was incredibly good company and will be sorely missed especially by those privileged to have counted him as a dear friend.”

