Tesco launches campaign with north-east charity to help thousands of children in food poverty

By Denny Andonova
March 21, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 7:07 pm
Church ministers call for end to poverty. Picture by Shutterstock / Oksana Kuzmina.
Tesco has teamed up with a leading north-east charity to help thousands of children living in food poverty as part of their annual campaign.

The supermarket chain has launched the Buy One to Help a Child initiative in partnership with FareShare Grampian to support young people and families in need.

Throughout the campaign, which will run from March 21 until April 3, Tesco will make a cash donation from every sale of healthy fruit and vegetables in store or online.

The funds will enable FareShare to help thousands of children’s charities across the country who rely on regular donations to make meals and supply those most in need.

Last year, FareShare received the equivalent of more than three million meals’ worth of food – 27,101 of which were distributed to frontline charities and community groups in Aberdeen.

Making a difference to children’s lives

Graeme Robbie, development manager at FareShare Grampian, Highlands and Islands said the donations will make a real difference to children’s and young people’s lives.

He said: “The Tesco Buy One to Help a Child campaign makes such a difference to us at FareShare because it helps us to support children and families during the school holidays in Aberdeen.

“Supporting the needs of children early in their life is very important to FareShare as we see what a difference access to healthy food can make in young peoples’ lives. In our tenth year of partnership, we are very grateful for Tesco and their ongoing commitment to help FareShare redistribute good to eat food to thousands of charities across the UK.”

Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry added: “FareShare do amazing work supporting frontline charities, and the food they distribute is making a real difference to young people and families in every part of the UK.

“Every time Tesco customers put a piece of fruit in their basket until Sunday, April 3, Tesco will make a donation to FareShare, giving a little extra help to support them in their vital work, ensuring even more children can enjoy healthy and nutritious food.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

With hundreds of people relying on these food parcels, we are trying to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks and tackle food poverty through the Big Food Appeal.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

