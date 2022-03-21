Fire destroys pavilion at north-east tennis club repeatedly targeted by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire destroys pavilion at north-east tennis club repeatedly targeted by vandals

By Louise Glen
March 21, 2022, 7:07 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 8:00 pm
Fire at tennis courts in Peterhead. Picture by Steed Hall.
Fire at tennis courts in Peterhead. Picture by Steed Hall.

A fire has destroyed the pavilion at Peterhead Tennis Court.

The hut on York Street went up in flames shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

Two fire crews were called to the site and worked for around an hour to bring the blaze under control.

There are no reports of casualties.

Peterhead Tennis Club committee member Marie Robertson said it was disappointing for the volunteers who give up their time to look after the courts, but said there had been a recurring issue with vandals.

“There has been an issue with vandalism that we have been reporting to police, so it wasn’t a shock,” she said.

“Thankfully there was nothing in the pavilion with any value. But as volunteers who are trying to do our best, this is very disappointing.”

“In the last few years we have managed to secure some money to support the tennis club and the courts themselves are in great shape.

“It is used by schools, groups and individuals – while it has been difficult during Covid, the courts are a valuable resource for the community.”

Tennis Courts on York Street. Picture generated by Google.

‘We will be asking the council for help’

The committee was already working on plans for a new club house and remains committed to the project – if they can get help.

Ms Robertson said: “We only lease the ground for the tennis club. The council owns the land.

“So I will be approaching the local authority for help, as I am sure they will want to make sure the tennis courts continue to offer a great place for schools and the whole community.”

“The club has limited funds, and we will not be able to rebuild without support.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a fire in a wooden sport hall at tennis grounds in Peterhead on Sunday night.

“We were called at 11.08pm.

“We tasked two fire appliances from Peterhead to attend.

“The stop sign came through at 12.01am, and the last appliance left the scene at 1.28am.”

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a hut on fire on York Street in Peterhead around 11.15pm on Sunday, March 20.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

Anyone who would like to offer support for the rebuilding of the pavilion should contact 07702 798 266.

