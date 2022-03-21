Full steam ahead! Rail historians lodge plans to turn crumbling building into new Aberdeen attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Full steam ahead! Rail historians lodge plans to turn crumbling building into new Aberdeen attraction

By Ben Hendry
March 21, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 4:42 pm
The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust is steaming ahead with plans to turn old offices into a new visitor attraction.
Rail historians have unveiled plans to turn crumbling old offices into a new Aberdeen visitor attraction.

The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT) has officially submitted proposals for the resurrection of the dilapidated buildings outside Duthie Park.

It forms part of wider plans for the site celebrating the north-east’s locomotive history, which the group have been working on for 15 years.

David Clucas, Garden Simpson, Jon Tyler, Peter Thompson, Gary Thorley-Smith outside an old engine shed at the site in 2017. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

How will old offices be changed?

Blueprints now reveal how the offices next to the historic engine shed could be brought back to life.

Drawings sent to the local authority show the “derelict” building reborn with the key feature being a new visitor centre at the front.

These images show the work that lies ahead for the volunteers.

It would showcase the railway paraphernalia enthusiasts have amassed over the years.

And volunteers also want to create workshops and a plant room to the rear of the building.

The most striking feature, however, will be the replica water tower the FRHT is seeking permission to erect – which will fuel visiting steam engines.

It will cost about £250,000 to refurbish the derelict site.

‘It will be mainly for visitors’

FRHT chairman Dr Jon Tyler today told us about the “milestone” moment on the group’s journey.

Jon said: “It’s something we have had on the agenda for a while.

“We are now negotiating with Network Rail to take over parts of the site we don’t already have control of, including this building.

“It will be mainly for visitors, showing off a lot of the stuff we have in store.”

Ferryhill train sheds, 1979.

He added: “The water tower is a big part of it too.

“It will allow us to store large quantities of water in a replica fibre glass tank, made to look like the wrought iron original.

“And it will be used to service visiting steam engines, really giving us an extra dimension.”

What else is the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust doing?

Established in 2007, the charity operates a heritage centre which celebrates the past of Aberdeen’s railway system.

They want to turn the former Ferryhill depot into a working railway heritage site, attracting enthusiasts from far and wide to the north-east.

Volunteers have thus far plunged more than £500,000 into efforts at the site, and are pursuing grants for the rest of their plans.

One of its biggest projects has been the restoration of the Ransomes and Rapier 1906 turntable, one of the last of its kind in Scotland.

In 2019, it welcomed visiting locos for the first time in decades.

Members are also hard at work bringing the 19th Century engine shed back to life.

The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust’s centre on Polmuir Avenue will be open again from April to October.

You can see the plans for the office building here.

