Macduff Marine Aquarium ‘shell-abrates’ 25th anniversary with weekend of fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Macduff Marine Aquarium ‘shell-abrates’ 25th anniversary with weekend of fun

By Shona Gossip
March 21, 2022, 11:41 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 1:31 pm
Macduff Marine Aquarium has been a favourite visitor spot since it opened in 1997. Picture: Jason Hedges
Macduff Marine Aquarium has been a favourite visitor spot since it opened in 1997. Picture: Jason Hedges

A popular north-east visitor attraction is marking its 25th anniversary this Easter.

Macduff Marine Aquarium has lined up a host of activities to mark the occasion.

A Silver Splash gala will be held on April 9 and 10, with a range of family-friendly activities organised for both inside and outside the aquarium.

Over the years, the aquarium’s focus has been to promote awareness and enjoyment of local sea life.

In keeping with this, the weekend activities will include a “Sea-habilitation” tent with various talks on how to conserve our natural heritage.

Visitors will also be asked to help create a seawall mosaic, with the chance to take part in a fish art and silver stones trail.

There will also be a shark-themed egg hunt around the grounds.

Wildlife cameraman Doug Allan, pictured here at the Emperor Colony, is doing two illustrated talks as part of Macduff Marine Aquarium’s 25th anniversary celebrations

Blue Planet cameraman to share his stories

Inside the aquarium there will be shows by local magicians, and the aquarium’s own Cedric the flapper skate will be taking centre stage in some Doric storytelling sessions. These will be supported with British Sign Language interpreters.

Wildlife cameraman Doug Allan, patron of Friends of the Macduff Marine Aquarium, will also be in attendance to chat to visitors about his experiences filming series like the BBC’s Blue Planet and Planet Earth. He will be doing illustrated talks on the evenings of April 8 and 9.

BBC Scotland Out of Doors presenters Euan McIlwraith and Mark Stephen will be at the aquarium on April 10 to meet visitors and tell some of their own adventures.

The ever-popular dive show will be back too, and other shows throughout the weekend will look back at the aquarium’s story.

The ever-popular dive shows will return for the anniversary celebrations.

Aquarium has gone from ‘strength to strength’

Aquarium manager Claire Matthews said: “I can’t believe the aquarium is already 25.

“There has been much water through the tanks since then – we have seen around 1.25 million visitors through our doors, have won awards, featured on TV, managed a complete renovation of our central exhibit and looked after lots of fishy characters.

“Over this time, the aquarium has gone from strength to strength and many brilliant people have worked with passion and enthusiasm to make the aquarium such a popular and enduring attraction in our town. We hope lots of folk come to ‘shell-ebrate’ with us at our Silver Splash gala – it’s shaping up to be a ‘fin-tastic’ programme.”

The gala will run from 11am to 5pm on both days.

All outside activities will be free as part of the Live Life Aberdeenshire Spring into Easter programme.

Normal entry prices will apply to visit the aquarium. Storytelling, dive shows and presentations in the theatre are included in the aquarium entry price but tickets are required.

Tickets for Mr Allan’s presentations will be on sale at £10 and can be booked here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal