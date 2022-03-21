Youngsters plant trees for Aberdeen’s first Wee Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Youngsters plant trees for Aberdeen’s first Wee Forest

By Vanessa Walker
March 21, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 2:58 pm
Woodside School pupils planting the Wee Forest in Clifton Road, Aberdeen
Woodside School pupils planting the Wee Forest in Clifton Road, Aberdeen

Pupils at an Aberdeen primary school have been getting their hands dirty by planting the first trees for an urban woodland.

Around 600 plants, including alder, cherry, Scots pine, crab apple, holly, juniper, elder, oak and rowan trees, along with dog roses, broom and heather have been planted in a grassy area in Clifton Road.

Pupils from the neighbouring Woodside Primary School helped Nature Scot and Aberdeen City Council’s countryside rangers with the project.

It is the first Wee Forest – a scheme to create tennis court-sized, densely planted and fast growing native woodland in urban areas – created in the Granite City.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “This is a fantastic project and it is thanks to the efforts of everyone involved that generations to come will enjoy the benefits of these native trees which have been planted in this green space.

“Pupils contributed many fantastic designs for the project and the overall winner demonstrated excellent design principals which will fit the Wee Forest ideals.”

“The trees, shrubs, and wildflowers will start small but will grow into a beautiful place for nature and people in the Woodside area.”

Pupils from Woodside School will use the Wee Forest as an outdoor classroom. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

Smiles all-round as Woodside pupils enjoy outdoors

The Woodside Wee Forest will compliment an existing outdoor classroom and encourage school and community engagement.

It will be kept tidy by a group of local volunteers called the Tree Keeper Team.

Sue Lawrence, NatureScot Tayside and Grampian operations manager, said: “Wee Forests are not only a great way to help people connect with nature closer to home, they also can inspire the next generation to care for it.

“We hope that over the years it will be the source of much enjoyment, learning and inspiration. As well as the many benefits for people, projects like this are also giving communities an important opportunity to help restore nature and tackle climate change by contributing to Scotland’s tree planting targets.”

The project joins 10 completed forests across Scotland including Glasgow and Edinburgh, and will provide places to play in a natural setting, with benefits to mental and physical health.

