Youngsters plant trees for Aberdeen’s first Wee Forest

Pupils at an Aberdeen primary school have been getting their hands dirty by planting the first trees for an urban woodland.

Around 600 plants, including alder, cherry, Scots pine, crab apple, holly, juniper, elder, oak and rowan trees, along with dog roses, broom and heather have been planted in a grassy area in Clifton Road.

Pupils from the neighbouring Woodside Primary School helped Nature Scot and Aberdeen City Council’s countryside rangers with the project.

It is the first Wee Forest – a scheme to create tennis court-sized, densely planted and fast growing native woodland in urban areas – created in the Granite City.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “This is a fantastic project and it is thanks to the efforts of everyone involved that generations to come will enjoy the benefits of these native trees which have been planted in this green space.

“Pupils contributed many fantastic designs for the project and the overall winner demonstrated excellent design principals which will fit the Wee Forest ideals.”

“The trees, shrubs, and wildflowers will start small but will grow into a beautiful place for nature and people in the Woodside area.”

Smiles all-round as Woodside pupils enjoy outdoors

The Woodside Wee Forest will compliment an existing outdoor classroom and encourage school and community engagement.

It will be kept tidy by a group of local volunteers called the Tree Keeper Team.

Sue Lawrence, NatureScot Tayside and Grampian operations manager, said: “Wee Forests are not only a great way to help people connect with nature closer to home, they also can inspire the next generation to care for it.

“We hope that over the years it will be the source of much enjoyment, learning and inspiration. As well as the many benefits for people, projects like this are also giving communities an important opportunity to help restore nature and tackle climate change by contributing to Scotland’s tree planting targets.”

The project joins 10 completed forests across Scotland including Glasgow and Edinburgh, and will provide places to play in a natural setting, with benefits to mental and physical health.