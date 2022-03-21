WATCH: Much-loved Aberdeen Market mural smashed to pieces during demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: Much-loved Aberdeen Market mural smashed to pieces during demolition

By Denny Andonova
March 21, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 6:52 pm

The popular Nuart mural on the side of Aberdeen Market has been smashed apart as part of the demolition of the building.

Images show diggers rolling in on Monday as work to knock down the iconic circular market building moves on to the next stage.

Demolition starts on Aberdeen Market. Picture by Paul Glendell / DCT Media.

The side wall of Aberdeen Market has now been demolished – with large black holes staring at the Green from where once stood German duo Herakut’s colourful mural of a girl holding a lighthouse.

The mural getting demolished at Aberdeen Market
Demolition of the Aberdeen market mural. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media

Other Nuart pieces – including SNIK’s mural from 2021 – have already come down as part of the revamp.

Plans to turn the once-thriving with shops and restaurants market into a new £50million office, retail and leisure space were approved in November.

Bricks fall from Aberdeen Market
Picture by Paul Glendell / DCT Media.

Halliday Fraser Munro, hired by the council to develop the project, describe it as a flexible market and leisure space with a “destination food and drink offering”.

It is hoped the redevelopment will bring people and businesses back to the central stretch of Union Street.

The inside will be transformed into a bright, open-aired market space attracting local businesses to the building and shoppers to back to the Granite Mile.

Future of Aberdeen Market

Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market will serve up a tasty boost for heart of our city

