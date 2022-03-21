WATCH: Much-loved Aberdeen Market mural smashed to pieces during demolition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The popular Nuart mural on the side of Aberdeen Market has been smashed apart as part of the demolition of the building.

Images show diggers rolling in on Monday as work to knock down the iconic circular market building moves on to the next stage.

The side wall of Aberdeen Market has now been demolished – with large black holes staring at the Green from where once stood German duo Herakut’s colourful mural of a girl holding a lighthouse.

Other Nuart pieces – including SNIK’s mural from 2021 – have already come down as part of the revamp.

Plans to turn the once-thriving with shops and restaurants market into a new £50million office, retail and leisure space were approved in November.

Halliday Fraser Munro, hired by the council to develop the project, describe it as a flexible market and leisure space with a “destination food and drink offering”.

It is hoped the redevelopment will bring people and businesses back to the central stretch of Union Street.

The inside will be transformed into a bright, open-aired market space attracting local businesses to the building and shoppers to back to the Granite Mile.

Future of Aberdeen Market