Body found in search for missing Stereophonics gig-goer

A body has been found in the search for man who went missing after a gig in Aberdeen.

Ross Scaife was reported missing following the Stereophonics concert at P&J Live on Sunday.

He was seen at the Aloft Teca Hotel just before midnight, but police said his disappearance was “out of character”.

Officers have now confirmed a body was found in the Kirkhill Forest area earlier this morning.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however Mr Scaife’s family have been made aware.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the fiscal.