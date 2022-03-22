Body found in search for missing Stereophonics gig-goer By Shona Gossip March 22, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 3:26 pm Ross Scaife, 40, was reported missing after seeing the Stereophonics at P&J Live in Aberdeen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found in the search for man who went missing after a gig in Aberdeen. Ross Scaife was reported missing following the Stereophonics concert at P&J Live on Sunday. He was seen at the Aloft Teca Hotel just before midnight, but police said his disappearance was “out of character”. Officers have now confirmed a body was found in the Kirkhill Forest area earlier this morning. Formal identification has yet to take place, however Mr Scaife’s family have been made aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing man’s body found in freezer in basement of disused pub Appeal to find man reported missing after Aberdeen concert Man, 40, missing after Stereophonics show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live Woman charged with murder after man’s body found buried in back garden