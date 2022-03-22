‘We could hear gunfire’: Huntly fireman’s ‘heartbreak’ at watching women and children flee Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the sound of gunfire echoing nearby, Huntly firefighter Mark Allan helped form a “human chain” to pass a lorry load of life-saving equipment into Ukraine.

Mark told us about the “heartbreaking” sight of women and children leaving their homes behind and venturing across a “no man’s land” to seek refuge abroad.

He and a dozen others drove four desperately needed fire engines – and a tonnes of equipment such as helmets and bullet-proof vests – from Scotland to Ukraine at the weekend.

Today, Mark described how the scenes he witnessed at the border brought home the gut-wrenching reality of Putin’s invasion.

Ukraine turned upside down since Mark Allan’s last visit

The retained firefighter, who works as a mechanic and is on the board of Huntly FC, first travelled to Ukraine with the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association (Sera) in November.

At that time, Mark helped deliver fire engines to local crews and formed a bond with the teams he trained during the stay.

He never imagined that, just months later, life there would be turned upside down.

The latest Sera convoy left Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon, making an impromptu return as catastrophe unfolds across Ukraine.

This mission comes at a time when emergency crews are coming under fire from Russian forces while trying to quell the devastation caused by their attacks.

Trip plunged into chaos by P&O

But it was a journey plagued by uncertainty, with P&O Ferries sacking its entire workforce and docking its ships that day.

Instead of sailing from Hull to Rotterdam, which would have given the volunteers a 10-12 hour rest from driving, they headed to Dover.

Following frantic effort to find an alternative route, they finally crossed into Calais late on Friday night.

From his vantage point behind the wheel, Mark caught only fleeting glances of France, Belgium and the Netherlands flying past the window as he headed east.

Albeit with little sleep, they made it to the border on schedule despite the setbacks.

For security reasons, the charity is unable to divulge exactly where the emergency vehicles and supplies were handed over.

Mark Allan arrives at ‘no man’s land’ outside Ukraine border

Arriving at “no man’s land” outside the Ukraine border, the volunteers were met by fire crews dealing with disaster every day – placing equipment “right into their hands”.

Mark says there was little time for pleasantries.

Their counterparts eager to bring the supplies and fire engines to where they are so badly needed.

In a poignant display of unity, they formed a human chain to pass the bundles of PPE from their own lorry onto a Ukrainian truck.

But the distressing scenes Mark saw there will stay with him for the rest of his life.

He said: “We formed a human chain with about six firefighters from Ukraine to get the supplies into their vehicle.

“They really needed to get back to it, the pressure was on time-wise as the borders and bridges were closing.

“But forming that human chain was a special moment.”

‘It really broke my heart’

Mark added: “At the border, on one side we could see coaches lined up…

“And actually seeing the refugees there was quite a hard thing to witness.

“Seeing it on TV is one thing, but it’s different seeing it with your own eyes, these mothers and children all leaving their homes. “It really broke my heart.”

Sound of gunfire nearby sparks alarm

While passing busloads of terrified youngsters, the crew began to hear the sound of guns being shot.

“One of the guys with us was ex-military – and he knew exactly what it was, ” Mark said.

“It was within 10 miles of us, so near to the checkpoint where people were leaving the country.

“It made us realise we had really taken these appliances to where they were needed.

“And the body armour to where it could really save lives.”

With no fanfare, flags or photos, during the evening on a border crossing with Ukraine, SERA completed the task of… Posted by Scottish Emergency Rescue Association on Sunday, 20 March 2022

How you can help Mark’s next mission

Tired out but proud of his part, Mark returned to Huntly at 5pm on Monday…

But he’s already planning his next Sera mission; to Moldova in May.

It is one of the poorest countries in Europe, and he is now working to kit out a fire engine to bring across to crews there.

The appliance arrived in Huntly weeks ago, and Mark is now appealing for locals to donate money or equipment such as hand and power tools to help get it ready.

Anyone able to help should call 07545 280 930.