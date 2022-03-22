‘We could hear gunfire’: Huntly fireman’s ‘heartbreak’ at watching women and children flee Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘We could hear gunfire’: Huntly fireman’s ‘heartbreak’ at watching women and children flee Ukraine

By Ben Hendry
March 22, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 8:18 pm
Huntly firefighter Mark Allan has relived his trip to Ukraine with four fire engines and life-saving equipment. Submitted image.
With the sound of gunfire echoing nearby, Huntly firefighter Mark Allan helped form a “human chain” to pass a lorry load of life-saving equipment into Ukraine.

Mark told us about the “heartbreaking” sight of women and children leaving their homes behind and venturing across a “no man’s land” to seek refuge abroad.

He and a dozen others drove four desperately needed fire engines – and a tonnes of equipment such as helmets and bullet-proof vests – from Scotland to Ukraine at the weekend.

Today, Mark described how the scenes he witnessed at the border brought home the gut-wrenching reality of Putin’s invasion.

Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 22. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ukraine turned upside down since Mark Allan’s last visit

The retained firefighter, who works as a mechanic and is on the board of Huntly FC, first travelled to Ukraine with the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association (Sera) in November.

At that time, Mark helped deliver fire engines to local crews and formed a bond with the teams he trained during the stay.

The fire engines that are now being used by crews in Ukraine to deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks.

He never imagined that, just months later, life there would be turned upside down.

The latest Sera convoy left Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon, making an impromptu return as catastrophe unfolds across Ukraine.

This mission comes at a time when emergency crews are coming under fire from Russian forces while trying to quell the devastation caused by their attacks.

The convoy of fire engines and truck loaded with supplies.

Trip plunged into chaos by P&O

But it was a journey plagued by uncertainty, with P&O Ferries sacking its entire workforce and docking its ships that day.

Instead of sailing from Hull to Rotterdam, which would have given the volunteers a 10-12 hour rest from driving, they headed to Dover.

Following frantic effort to find an alternative route, they finally crossed into Calais late on Friday night.

From his vantage point behind the wheel, Mark caught only fleeting glances of France, Belgium and the Netherlands flying past the window as he headed east.

Albeit with little sleep, they made it to the border on schedule despite the setbacks.

For security reasons, the charity is unable to divulge exactly where the emergency vehicles and supplies were handed over.

Mark Allan with the fire engines he helped bring from Scotland to Ukraine. Supplied by Roddie Reid, design team, image from Poltava supplied by Shutterstock and fire engines from Sera.

Mark Allan arrives at ‘no man’s land’ outside Ukraine border

Arriving at “no man’s land” outside the Ukraine border, the volunteers were met by fire crews dealing with disaster every day – placing equipment “right into their hands”.

Mark says there was little time for pleasantries.

Their counterparts eager to bring the supplies and fire engines to where they are so badly needed.

In a poignant display of unity, they formed a human chain to pass the bundles of PPE from their own lorry onto a Ukrainian truck.

The mounds of equipment volunteers were able to hand over at the Ukraine border.

But the distressing scenes Mark saw there will stay with him for the rest of his life.

He said: “We formed a human chain with about six firefighters from Ukraine to get the supplies into their vehicle.

“They really needed to get back to it, the pressure was on time-wise as the borders and bridges were closing.

“But forming that human chain was a special moment.”

‘It really broke my heart’

Mark added: “At the  border, on one side we could see coaches lined up…

“And actually seeing the refugees there was quite a hard thing to witness.

“Seeing it on TV is one thing, but it’s different seeing it with your own eyes, these mothers and children all leaving their homes.

“It really broke my heart.”

Sound of gunfire nearby sparks alarm

While passing busloads of terrified youngsters, the crew began to hear the sound of guns being shot.

“One of the guys with us was ex-military – and he knew exactly what it was, ” Mark said.

“It was within 10 miles of us, so near to the checkpoint where people were leaving the country.

“It made us realise we had really taken these appliances to where they were needed.

“And the body armour to where it could really save lives.”

With no fanfare, flags or photos, during the evening on a border crossing with Ukraine, SERA completed the task of…

Posted by Scottish Emergency Rescue Association on Sunday, 20 March 2022

How you can help Mark’s next mission

Tired out but proud of his part, Mark returned to Huntly at 5pm on Monday…

But he’s already planning his next Sera mission; to Moldova in May.

It is one of the poorest countries in Europe, and he is now working to kit out a fire engine to bring across to crews there.

The appliance arrived in Huntly weeks ago, and Mark is now appealing for locals to donate money or equipment such as hand and power tools to help get it ready.

Anyone able to help should call 07545 280 930.

P&O sackings plunge charity efforts to bring fire engines to Ukraine into chaos

