Would ewe believe it? First-time sheep farmers stunned as mum gives birth to five healthy lambs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Would ewe believe it? First-time sheep farmers stunned as mum gives birth to five healthy lambs

By Craig Munro
March 24, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 2:44 pm

An Aberdeenshire farming couple’s first ever lambing season took a dramatic turn when one of their sheep had quintuplets.

Holly Taylor and Lewis Emslie bought 33 ewes from Thainstone Auctions last November, for Little Barras Farm between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

As an animal-lover, Miss Taylor thought it would be an enjoyable project – and thought selling the sheep could help fund the pair’s upcoming wedding in October.

But she and her farmer fiance got more than they bargained for two weeks ago, after a particularly large ewe went into labour.

Miss Taylor said: “She’d given birth to one herself, and then I was helping her with the rest.

“We were just expecting three from her, she was a fair size, and every time I went back just to check everything else there was just another lamb, and another lamb.

“Lewis wasn’t believing me when I was phoning him and said she had five.”

Holly Taylor is being kept busy – bottle feeding some of the lambs from the group of five born to a single ewe. Picture by Wullie Marr

It is extremely rare for sheep to have so many lambs. Typically, a ewe will have between one and three offspring in a season.

Miss Taylor said: “Someone said it was one in a million, but I don’t know if that’s accurate.”

Currently, there are 60 lambs on Little Barras Farm, and three ewes are still to give birth.

All the life on the farm is a treat for the farm’s youngest resident, the couple’s 14-month-old daughter Grace.

Miss Taylor said: “She’s been coming up with her little wellies and waterproof suit on, and gets involved.

“It’s funny, she just sits and points at them all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal