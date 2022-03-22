WATCH: Roof comes off Aberdeen Market with mural gone as dramatic demolition continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: Roof comes off Aberdeen Market with mural gone as dramatic demolition continues

By Ellie Milne
March 22, 2022, 6:36 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 6:40 pm

Work to demolish the iconic Aberdeen Market building continued on Tuesday with a popular mural now completely removed.

New photos and video taken show that the demolition has progressed to the roof of the building.

One digger is being used to demolish the circular wall and roof facing the Green with more machines to be added this week.

The demolition work was continuing on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

It is understood it will take around four more weeks to get to the mid-point of the Aberdeen Market demolition.

On Monday, a popular mural which covered the circular wall of the building was knocked down.

The artwork of a girl holding a lighthouse, by German duo Herakut, was created during the first year of the Nuart street art festival in 2017.

Parts of the roof were being removed today. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

The market transformation is part of a £50million project which aims to bring people back to the city centre.

Halliday Fraser Munro has been hired by the council to develop the “flexible market” and leisure complex on the Aberdeen Market and former British Home Stores sites.

There are also plans for links from Union Street to the Merchant Quarter, as well as the bus and train stations.

The demolition of Aberdeen Market. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Artistic impressions released by Aberdeen City Council last year show what the market area could look like once the project is completed.

Sheltered indoor and outdoor market or event spaces could all find a home, as well as artisan craft studios, shops, galleries and an exhibition space.

A digger being used to demolish the circular wall of the building. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Remembering the glory days of Aberdeen Market

Remembering the glory days and the lost shops of Aberdeen Market

