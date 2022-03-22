WATCH: Roof comes off Aberdeen Market with mural gone as dramatic demolition continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to demolish the iconic Aberdeen Market building continued on Tuesday with a popular mural now completely removed.

New photos and video taken show that the demolition has progressed to the roof of the building.

One digger is being used to demolish the circular wall and roof facing the Green with more machines to be added this week.

It is understood it will take around four more weeks to get to the mid-point of the Aberdeen Market demolition.

On Monday, a popular mural which covered the circular wall of the building was knocked down.

The artwork of a girl holding a lighthouse, by German duo Herakut, was created during the first year of the Nuart street art festival in 2017.

The market transformation is part of a £50million project which aims to bring people back to the city centre.

Halliday Fraser Munro has been hired by the council to develop the “flexible market” and leisure complex on the Aberdeen Market and former British Home Stores sites.

There are also plans for links from Union Street to the Merchant Quarter, as well as the bus and train stations.

Artistic impressions released by Aberdeen City Council last year show what the market area could look like once the project is completed.

Sheltered indoor and outdoor market or event spaces could all find a home, as well as artisan craft studios, shops, galleries and an exhibition space.

