Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Road closed following three-vehicle A93 crash near Dinnet

By Ellie Milne
March 22, 2022, 7:22 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 7:27 pm
Police have been called to the A93 near Dinnet. Photo: Shutterstock
A section of the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road has been closed following a three vehicle crash.

The crash took place between Aboyne and Dinnet at around 4pm this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene and said there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 following the report of a three vehicle road crash on the A93 between Aboyne and Dinnet.

“Emergency services attended and there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries.

“The road is currently closed.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and to use South Deeside Road as an alternative route.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed its 201 service will be diverting via Tarland until further notice.

