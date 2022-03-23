‘I’m so relieved’: Gran’s joy as her Ukrainian family reunite in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Bridge of Don grandmother has spoken of her joy and relief as her family reunited in Aberdeen after fleeing war-torn Kyiv.

After weeks of hiding in basements and sleeping on the floors of strangers, Valeriya Semchuk and her teenage sons have made it from Kyiv to Bridge of Don.

Valeriya’s sister Mariya Pavlova – who spoke previously about their struggles to get visas for her sister and children – worked around the clock to secure safe passage for her sibling and nephews.

They finally reached Scotland on Saturday where an emotional reunion took place when Mrs Pavlova took the family to her mother Lyudmulya Wilson’s home.

Mrs Wilson said: “I was so relieved. So happy. My daughter and my grandsons are here with me while sadly so many others have had to die.”

Family reunite in Aberdeen

But while Mrs Pavlova, a teacher in Milltimber, is also grateful to have her sister safe with her, she’s glad she didn’t wait for the UK Government to step in.

“We actually got an e-mail from the government about our case being escalated, asking how they could help… after my sister had already arrived,” she said.

And despite extensive news coverage of the ongoing war and an Aberdeen MP raising Home Office visa issues in parliament, when the family landed in Aberdeen airport the Border Control staff seemed puzzled.

Ms Semchuk, a stylist for a Ukrainian TV channel, said: “The first woman we came to asked ‘What is the reason for your visit?’

“And then, ‘How long do you intend to stay?’ I was shocked.

“She also didn’t recognise the visa so had to go and get help. There was a moment when we wondered if we would get through.

“Then police officers asked us if we had seen any soldiers or fighting, and asked me ‘did you see any tanks?'”

“We’re not upset or anything, but I’m choosing to think it was curiosity and not anything else,” said Mrs Pavlova.

Border Control has been approached for comment.

Painful to watch news

Now the family have the agonising reality of watching the news for updates, as Mrs Wilson’s sister and Ms Semchuk’s partner Vadim are still out there.

A builder by trade, he is now looking for work in Lviv as men are not allowed to leave the country in case they are needed to help the army.

“He’s trying to get work as a taxi driver but there’s not much money,” Ms Semchuk said. “He’s staying in a studio flat with a friend of a friend.

“I’m trying not to be sad thinking of him there. But he told me – you have to go – we had no choice.”

Peace, finally

The family crossed over into Poland, which took three hours standing in the cold.

Martin, Valeriya’s oldest son is 16 and Misha is 12.

She described the moment she realised her boys were safe.

“It was like a huge sense of peace coming over me. Poland is so well organised despite the mass of people flooding in there. I received help each day and text messages of where to go for support.

“But I remember just getting there and breathing – for what seemed like the first time in weeks. In the days and weeks before we had to lie in fields as planes flew overhead just 50m above us firing rockets.

“We had to watch as bombs dropped just a few hundred metres away injuring our neighbours and destroying homes.

Quarantine for pet

However, there’s one more treasured family member still in Poland – their 17-year-old cat Kira.

Currently being looked after by a Polish family she will be brought here – at a cost of £800 – before quarantining in Inverurie for four months.

Mrs Pavlova said: “She’ll be a huge source of comfort to them when we can finally hold her again. Unfortunately, it’s no easier getting pets out either. She needed her own passport and documentation, but the great news is she’s coming.”

‘I’m grateful – but the war isn’t over.’

Ms Semchuk is now settling into life – which she hopes is temporary – in Aberdeen.

“It’s been so challenging. Both to watch as our home country and now nearby neighbourhoods being bombed and destroyed. But also to be in a system that was so difficult to understand.

“It was taking so long and all I wanted was to get my family to safety. From time to time I’ll be honest, I was angry. However, I’m happy now. I’m in the house of my mother, and my children are safe and well. I’m grateful. But this is a long way from over.”

You can find out more about how you can help families needed support on arriving in the UK here.