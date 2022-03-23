Survey reveals healthcare ‘postcode lottery’ for older people in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Survey reveals healthcare ‘postcode lottery’ for older people in Scotland

By Vanessa Walker
March 23, 2022, 3:52 pm
The SCOoP audit revealed an inequality of services for older patients. Supplied via Shutterstock.
A survey carried out by Aberdeen University has suggested older people face a “postcode lottery” for healthcare.

The Scottish Care of Older People (Scoop) national audit project, was carried out in 2019 to assess whether and to what extent the provision of geriatric care, known as Comprehensive Geriatric Assessment (CGA) varied across the country.

The audit included 26 out of the 28 hospitals that provide acute care for older people in Scotland, including rural locations in the Highlands.

Now the research, led by Aberdeen University, has been published in the Healthcare journal.

Findings

One of the primary findings of the report was that the largest health boards have proportionately higher provision and availability of care, which did not always correlate to the size of the population, meaning there is a disparity between regions.

The variations were found in staffing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychiatry, pharmacy and social work as well as multidisciplinary team input.

Christine McAlpine, co-chairwoman of the Scoop Steering group said: “This is an important finding.

“CGA is effective in producing better outcomes in older people and in the context of an increasing ageing population with multi-morbidity and frailty, it is important that hospitals evaluate their CGA provision to ensure the highest standard of care for older people admitted to hospitals and optimal outcome.”

The report provides insight to understand the standards of care, improvement and the factors needed for the best possible care in older people.

Issues among staffing were also included, underlining difficulties for recruiting staff to “rural and remote” areas.

Research should be used to improve services

Phyo Myint, professor of medicine of old age and co-chairman of the steering group, added: “Our findings provide essential information for clinicians, service providers, policy makers and the public to improve their local services.

“Our results should offer a basis for opening discussion between services to learn from each other’s expertise as we aim to work collaboratively to improve acute care for frail older adults in Scotland and shape Scottish Geriatric Medicine into a world-leading service.”

The audit shows the need for health boards across the country to collaborate and share expertise from regular audits.

Rowan Wallace, chairman of the British Geriatrics Society Scotland welcomed the findings and said: “BGS Scotland fully supports the ScooP report findings and how they powerfully highlight the variations in how CGA can be accessed, structured and staffed in acute care across Scotland by our older population.”

