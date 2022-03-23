Vandals cause £10,000 damage to Stonehaven flood barrier

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have damaged a section of Stonehaven’s flood prevention barrier – leaving a £10,000 repair bill.

Police believe a group of youths who often gather in the Carron Terrace area may be responsible.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

It is estimated the panel will cost about £10,000 to replace.

PC Keenan Nicol said: “It’s highly unlikely it was caused by the recent storms as the panels are reinforced glass and, as such, incredibly hard to damage.

“There is no reason for this type of behaviour. If we can identify the culprits, we would seek to recover the cost of damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1137 of March 7.