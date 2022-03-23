Vandals cause £10,000 damage to Stonehaven flood barrier By Ellie Milne March 23, 2022, 4:43 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 5:20 pm The glass barrier at Carron Terrace, Stonehaven has been damaged. Photo: North East Police Division. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Vandals have damaged a section of Stonehaven’s flood prevention barrier – leaving a £10,000 repair bill. Police believe a group of youths who often gather in the Carron Terrace area may be responsible. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. It is estimated the panel will cost about £10,000 to replace. PC Keenan Nicol said: “It’s highly unlikely it was caused by the recent storms as the panels are reinforced glass and, as such, incredibly hard to damage. “There is no reason for this type of behaviour. If we can identify the culprits, we would seek to recover the cost of damage.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1137 of March 7. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hydraulic crane arm worth £8,000 stolen from Aberdeen building site Farmer conned out of £10,000 warns others not to be ‘duped’ by ‘polite’ cold callers Scam alert as Aberdeenshire farmer tricked out of £10,000 Dons bosses to meet with police over Red Shed troubles