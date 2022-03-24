Teenage street artists inspired by Aberdeen primary school’s hopes and dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Teenage street artists inspired by Aberdeen primary school’s hopes and dreams

By Vanessa Walker
March 24, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 8:12 pm
P2 pupils, Riley Forrest, Mia Clark, Chisimdi Ndukwu, Aron Tivador, Jamie Sadler and Shakib Ahmed, in front of the new mural at Fernielea Primary. Picture by Wullie Marr
Fernielea pupils in Aberdeen have had their hopes and dreams brought to life with the helping hands of aspiring teenage street artists from Tesco Woodend’s outdoor youth club.

The design for the wall art was inspired by Primary 6 pupils and painted by youngsters from The Hub – which was launched in May last year to combat disorderly behaviour in the area.

The Reboot programme with Foyer Aberdeen, funded through the National Lottery, worked with the children to inspire the design by sharing what their hopes and dreams for the future are.

Marc Delaye who runs Fresh Paint, designed the wall art and has also taken time to teach the teenagers of The Hub the skills of graffiti art.

A lasting legacy on the community

The school children and the young teenagers were equally excited to leave “a lasting legacy” on the community.

Lisa Walker, head teacher of Fernielea Primary said: “The young people from Hazlehead Academy, who painted the mural, under the guidance of Marc from Fresh Paint, worked hard to capture the hopes and dreams of our Primary 6 pupils who inspired the design.

“The theme that came through strongly in the design process included the school values characters of happy, safe and achieving.

Primary 2 pupils: Riley Forrest, Mia Clark, Chisimdi Ndukwu, Aron Tivador, Jamie Sadler and Shakib Ahmed, in front of the new mural at Fernielea Primary.

“The children were delighted to see them feature in the mural.”

Chap Homes and Nodram decorators supplied materials to prep the wall for the children’s art.

Derek Bain, the police’s local partnership department officer, who has played a major role in the hub since the start, said: “The Hub had been really positive and we were looking for more projects in the community as the young people wanted to make a difference.

“They were fortunate to receive one on one tuition with Marc and the results are there to see.”

‘The Hub’

In a bid to combat anti-social behaviour in the Summerhill and Sheddocksley area, police worked alongside Tesco Woodend to provide the youngsters with a safe space.

The set up of the outdoor hub saw police call outs reduce by 90%.

A mural installed at the youth hub at Tesco on Rousay Drive. Painted by Marc, Fresh Paint, and some of the youths involved.

Fresh Paint hosted a graffiti workshop to create a mural of Space Jam under the supermarket.

The teenagers “caught the bug” for street art, said Constable Derek Bain.

He said: “It started with a target group but word got out and we have mums and dads dropping off kids every Thursday, which is a good sign that the community knows it is a good and safe space to be.”

“The youth club has now been awarded £15,000 from Cashback for Communities – as well as Youth Scotland providing funds for trips away which will “show them there is a bigger world out there.”

