Brave model Gus looks forward to a birthday to remember on the Friends of Anchor catwalk

In his 68 years, he’s never done anything like it.

But on the night of Gus Buchan’s 69th birthday he’ll be pushing himself out his comfort zone by stepping out on stage for the first Brave show.

Along with 23 other men, Mr Buchan will strut his stuff on the catwalk to raise money for Friends of Anchor, which supported him after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

It is not the first time an important date has coincided with a key moment in his cancer journey – with his diagnosis coming just six weeks before his retirement.

Mr Buchan worked as a theatre porter at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s endoscopy unit, and it was on the team Christmas night out in 2018 that some colleagues urged him to go to the doctor.

The father-of-two, who lives in the Rose-Hill area of Aberdeen, said: “I was yapping to two of the nurses and somehow it came up that I was passing blood. They got right on to me and told me to phone my GP on the Monday.

“That was the start of it all.”

‘Good rapport’ with others in radiotherapy unit

Originally his doctor could not find anything wrong, but in early 2019 Mr Buchan was sick during a meal with a friend and was taken to A&E.

He spent six days in hospital undergoing tests before doctors confirmed he had prostate cancer.

“They were going to give me chemo, but we had to stop after two doses,” Mr Buchan, who is dad to Alison and Neil, said. “Each time I had it I ended up back in hospital as my temperature dropped, and my body just didn’t seem to take to it.

“I then moved onto radiotherapy and had it for seven-and-a-half weeks Monday to Friday. I ended up getting a good rapport going with the chaps that were in at the same time as me, which made it a bit easier.”

Through his work, Mr Buchan was already familiar with Friends of Anchor and the vital support they offer cancer and haematology patients.

So when former colleagues – and his daughter – nominated him for Brave, he didn’t think twice about embracing the chance to give back.

‘If something doesn’t feel right, get checked out’

He also wants to use the opportunity to encourage men to go to the doctor and get checked out if they notice any changes in their body.

“If something doesn’t feel right, or there’s a change, get it checked out quickly,” he said.

“That’s what helped me. I probably wouldn’t have gone to the doctor if the nurses hadn’t told me to phone first thing on Monday.

“It’s like with most cancers – the sooner you get it looked at, the better.”

Thankfully, Mr Buchan was given the all clear on Christmas Eve 2020, and aside from Brave, can now enjoy his retirement and focus on getting back onto the golf course.

The 2022 Brave cohort has already had two rehearsals, and Mr Buchan said he can already see them relaxing into it.

“Everyone I spoke to enjoyed our last rehearsal,” he added. “It was good.

“It’s all a new experience and I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be good fun.”

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 5 and 6. Tickets are on sale now, visit the Friends of Anchor website to join the waiting list.