Good news for Greggs breakfast fans as Dyce shop applies to extend opening hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there can’t be many who haven’t followed that advice with a trip to Greggs.

Whether it be people grabbing a quick coffee on the way to work or a cheeky bacon roll at the end of a hard week, the early morning rush is becoming increasingly lucrative for the cheap and cheerful chain.

Bakery bosses say the “breakfast trade” has even helped the company to bounce back from the dark days when sausage rolls would go even colder on their shelves.

And they are now asking Aberdeen City Council for permission to extend the opening hours of its recently opened Burnside Drive branch.

Under the plans, they would change from 7am-5pm to 6.30am to 8pm from Monday to Sunday.

How morning rush has boosted Greggs

Planning papers sent to the council state: “As we all appreciate, even before the coronavirus pandemic, high streets across the country were suffering from a sharp decline in footfall.

“That resulted in the loss of many well-known retailers and left many others struggling to survive.

“Greggs, like all retailers, is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to attract customers, and one of our most successful initiatives has been catering for the breakfast trade, which generally starts from 6.30am.”

Greggs opening in Dyce really is both a blessing and a curse — Laur (@laurforsy) December 6, 2021

The firm adds that the adjacent BP garage in Dyce is open from 6am to 10pm during the week, and 7am to 10pm on a Saturday.

Greggs, beloved by many for its unpretentious array of pies, pizza slices and pastries, moved into the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in November.

Dyce diets went out the window when Greggs opened…

When the branch started serving up steak bakes and pink jammie doughnuts, many Dyce residents had mixed emotions…

One Twitter user, perhaps worried about the implications for their calorific intake, described it as “a blessing and a curse”.

Another mentioned that their dog walks would soon “divert past there regularly”.

Neale Crofts, struggling with the temptation, joked: “The sooner they turn it back into a bank the better.”

You can see the application for yourself here.