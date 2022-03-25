Good news for Greggs breakfast fans as Dyce shop applies to extend opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Good news for Greggs breakfast fans as Dyce shop applies to extend opening hours

By Ben Hendry
March 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:32 am
The Dyce Greggs branch is keen to extend its opening hours. Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there can’t be many who haven’t followed that advice with a trip to Greggs.

Whether it be people grabbing a quick coffee on the way to work or a cheeky bacon roll at the end of a hard week, the early morning rush is becoming increasingly lucrative for the cheap and cheerful chain.

Bakery bosses say the “breakfast trade” has even helped the company to bounce back from the dark days when sausage rolls would go even colder on their shelves.

And they are now asking Aberdeen City Council for permission to extend the opening hours of its recently opened Burnside Drive branch.

Under the plans, they would change from 7am-5pm to 6.30am to 8pm from Monday to Sunday.

Greggs has become a staple on high streets across the UK. Shutterstock image.

How morning rush has boosted Greggs

Planning papers sent to the council state: “As we all appreciate, even before the coronavirus pandemic, high streets across the country were suffering from a sharp decline in footfall.

“That resulted in the loss of many well-known retailers and left many others struggling to survive.

“Greggs, like all retailers, is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to attract customers, and one of our most successful initiatives has been catering for the breakfast trade, which generally starts from 6.30am.”

The firm adds that the adjacent BP garage in Dyce is open from 6am to 10pm during the week, and 7am to 10pm on a Saturday.

Greggs, beloved by many for its unpretentious array of pies, pizza slices and pastries, moved into the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in November.

The Greggs vegan sausage rolls caused a sensation when they were launched in 2019.

Dyce diets went out the window when Greggs opened…

When the branch started serving up steak bakes and pink jammie doughnuts, many Dyce residents had mixed emotions…

One Twitter user, perhaps worried about the implications for their calorific intake, described it as “a blessing and a curse”.

Another mentioned that their dog walks would soon “divert past there regularly”.

Neale Crofts, struggling with the temptation, joked: “The sooner they turn it back into a bank the better.”

You can see the application for yourself here.

