Ukrainian RGU student faces being thrown off course after bank accounts in homeland frozen

A Ukrainian student at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen is facing the possibility of being thrown off his course due to his bank accounts being frozen while his country is being invaded.

The Ukrainian government froze all bank accounts on February 27 when they imposed martial law – with no sign of when money will be allowed to be used overseas again.

The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, must pay £17,000 of student fees in two months time but has no access to his money.

Contact has been made with RGU to try and make an alternative arrangement.

The university says it is offering “practical advice” to Ukranian, Russian and Belaruisian students.

However, the student is still awaiting an answer from RGU – while accusing the institution of being hypocritical due to them publicly expressing support for Ukranians.

‘I want to go home and fight but things are keeping me here’

The Ukrainian student at RGU is currently torn between continuing with his studies or returning home to fight for his homeland.

Meanwhile, he faces the possibility of having his career ambitions thrown into tatters by being thrown off the course due to his bank account being frozen.

He said: “The Ukrainian government froze my bank account because they don’t want any money leaving Ukraine.

“It’s frustrating that my bank account has been frozen but I can appreciate why the Ukrainian government did that, and I would do the same if I was in their place.”

The student plans to set up a bank account in the UK that will let him take out £500 as a loan, and is hoping to pay RGU incrementally. He first contacted RGU on March 14 to ask if alternative financial arrangements could be made but is still waiting for a response.

The Ukranian added: “It is annoying that last month RGU sent emails around saying they stand with Ukraine, but they have not yet replied to my email about my financial situation.”

The student’s home region of Rivne has been repeatedly under attack by the Russians. Last week, a Ukrainian military facility was bombed by the Russians.

“My home was bombed and there was some really rare stuff that I collected such as knives, old Ukrainian money, old Soviet money and a really old pure gold Greek coin. Now that is all gone.”

He added: “Russians are no longer talking to me anymore even though we used to be friends. Now when they see me they ignore me like I don’t exist.

“I want to go home and fight but there are a lot of things keeping me here.”

RGU launches emergency Ukraine support fund

In the early days of the conflict RGU launched a dedicated support fund for Ukrainian students in Aberdeen.

Lynn Kilbride, the university’s vice principal for academic development and student experience said: “RGU is committed to supporting our Ukrainian students and staff and has set up a dedicated Ukraine crisis support service through our Ask RGU platform where students can contact our student finance team directly.

“We’re providing practical advice, wellbeing services, and support to Ukrainian, Russian, and Belarusian staff and students.

“Where necessary, we are also directing students to RGU’s counselling and support service, which includes trained counsellors and wellbeing staff. This is available to all of our students, regardless of their location or mode of study.”

She added: “The university has also launched an emergency financial support fund, which any student affected by the crisis can apply to.”