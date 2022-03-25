Spring has sprung! Warm weather to continue over weekend with highs of 17C in Highlands and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are set for a weekend of blue skies and scorching sunshine with temperatures due reach the mid teens.

Temperatures in the north-east will reach highs of 17C in the coming days with parts of the Highlands and Islands registering top temperatures of 15C.

The Met Office say despite being the “shortest weekend of the year, it will be one of the sunniest.”

However, forecasters warn of the return of wet and colder weather at the start of next week.

Weekend weather forecast

Enjoy the weather while it lasts

Households in Lochaber and Speyside will bask in bright sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday with conditions set to be cloudier across Caithness and Sutherland.

In the north-east, Aberdonians will experience similar conditions with the best chance of bright and sunny spells in the west.

Inverness will see highs of 15C on Saturday as Fort William, Lossiemouth, Huntly and Braemar bask in 14C of heat.

Conditions in the islands will be slightly colder, with temperatures in Stornoway reaching 12C on Saturday compared to just 9C in Shetland.

Forecasters have also warned residents could see patches of rain amidst the overcast conditions.

Rural areas could see a misty start first thing on Sunday morning, however, conditions are expected to “clear away as the day goes on.”

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said overall it is set to be a “pleasant” weekend for most.

“Tomorrow should be a fairly decent day for mainland areas,” he said.

“We have got high pressure in charge which is keeping things relatively fine and settled.

“Moray down to Aberdeenshire and southern areas of the Highlands will see a decent amount of sunshine.

“Saturday should be a pretty pleasant day to be getting out and about for the start of the weekend.

“The slight caveat is for northern areas. Due to where the high pressure is sat…it unfortunately means there is a bit more cloud around for the Hebrides and into Orkney and Shetland today and that will continue into tomorrow.

“There could be spots of generally light rain in Shetland over the course of the morning before easing a bit off in the afternoon.

“Relatively similar conditions for Sunday actually. We will retain the mostly clear skies over the course of Aberdeenshire, Moray and southern areas of the Highlands as well.”

Pleasant conditions on Sunday

Looking ahead to Sunday, Mr Vautrey said conditions were set to remain relatively similar.

He added: “Sunday is looking like another decent and pleasant day.

“Unfortunately for northern areas, we will see that cloud persisting a bit more for the Western Isles, Orkney and the far north coast; potentially clearing up a bit in the Western Isles over the course of the afternoon.”

The warmer weather also brings with it a more significant risk of wildfires across the country, with the north-east being issued with a ‘very high’ risk warning by the fire service.

Those in rural areas have been asked to keep a particularly close eye out for conditions that could lead to fires.

Group Commander Niall MacLennan said: “With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.

“Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”