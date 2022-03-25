Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A96

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a woman was taken to hospital following a crash near Huntly.

The crash took place on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road, near the junction with the A920 Huntly to Dufftown road, at around 6pm on Sunday, March 20.

A red Mazda MX5 and a red Ford Focus were involved in the incident.

The woman who was driving the Mazda car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for treatment.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

In particular, they hope to talk to a female driver who may have stopped at the scene.

PC Cara Wicks, from Inverurie road policing department, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, in particular a female driver, who may have stopped at the scene after witnessing the crash.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 2662 of March 20, 2022.”