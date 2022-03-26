A90 closed following two-vehicle crash near Cortes junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 closed following two-vehicle crash near Cortes junction

By Ellie Milne
March 26, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: March 26, 2022, 7:51 pm
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A90. Photo: Google Maps.
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A90. Photo: Google Maps.

A section of a busy north-east road is closed following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

The A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road is closed in both directions near the Cortes junction, where the road meets the A952 at Lonmay.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident which took place at around 2.15pm on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to assist with the ambulance service, and used hydraulic cutting equipment to make the vehicle safe.

Any injuries are currently unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle crash which happened around 2.15pm on the A90 northbound at Cortes junction with Fraserburgh.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, with a 14 mile diversion via the Howe o’ Buchan roundabout onto the A950 at Mintlaw suggested.

More to follow.

