A90 closed following two-vehicle crash near Cortes junction

A section of a busy north-east road is closed following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

The A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road is closed in both directions near the Cortes junction, where the road meets the A952 at Lonmay.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident which took place at around 2.15pm on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to assist with the ambulance service, and used hydraulic cutting equipment to make the vehicle safe.

Any injuries are currently unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle crash which happened around 2.15pm on the A90 northbound at Cortes junction with Fraserburgh.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, with a 14 mile diversion via the Howe o’ Buchan roundabout onto the A950 at Mintlaw suggested.

More to follow.