Seven-year-old girl taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Cortes junction

A seven-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance following a two-vehicle crash on the Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road on Saturday afternoon.

The crash, which happened on the A90 near the Cortes junction around 2.15pm, also resulted in a 43-year-old woman being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 42-year-old man has been reported in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that two casualties were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash.

She said: “A seven-year-old girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance and a 43-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital by air ambulance.”

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The road was closed in both directions for around several hours as motorists were advised to avoid the area.

NEW ❗️15:46 ⏰ A90 A90 Fraserburgh (where road meets A92) road closed in both directions

More updates to come#drivesafe — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 26, 2022

It was reopened around 8pm.