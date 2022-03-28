Sidemen: YouTube supergroup visit Aberdeen in latest video after throwing dart at a map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sidemen: YouTube supergroup visit Aberdeen in latest video after throwing dart at a map

By Ellie Milne
March 28, 2022, 8:47 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:28 am
Sidemen at Dunottar Castle.
Sidemen visited Dunottar Castle on their trip to Aberdeen. Photo: Sidemen/YouTube

YouTube supergroup Sidemen have put Aberdeen and the surrounding area in the social media spotlight in their latest video.

The video sensations ended up in Aberdeen after throwing a dart at a map of the UK and catching a flight to wherever it landed.

Three members – Harry Lewis, Ethan Payne and Tobi Brown – travelled north on Wednesday to complete a series of challenges set by the rest of the group.

What did Sidemen do in Aberdeen?

Fans who spotted them in the area took to social media to share their surprise.

They flew into Aberdeen Airport, testing out some questionable Scottish accents on the way, before heading to the beach for a dip in the North Sea.

Sidemen at Aberdeen beach. Photo: Sidemen/YouTube

After picking up some kilts to wear at Mains Highlandwear on Union Terrace, the Youtubers paid a visit to Codona’s and The Den and the Glen where they came face to face with the infamous nursery rhyme and fairytale characters.

In one challenge, which will no doubt fail to impress their Scottish fans, the trio stood outside Pittodrie Stadium chanting “England” – before quickly running back to their taxi.

During their day in the north-east, they treated themselves to some local cuisine – haggis and a deep-fried Mars Bar, and also enjoyed some traditional bagpipe music performed by Keith Wellings, at Dunnottar Castle.

The latest Sidemen video, partly filmed in Aberdeen, was uploaded on Sunday evening and gained more than 600,000 views within an hour – and 3million by 9am on Monday morning.

Who are Sidemen?

Sidemen are a YouTube supergroup made up of seven internet personalities.

They make a variety of videos, including challenges, video game commentaries and sketches, individually and on their group channels.

Since 2015, Sidemen channel have gained 14.5million subscribers and more than 3.7billion video views.

They upload Sidemen Sunday videos every week.

They have branched out from creating online content to sell their own book and clothing merchandise, and even launched a fried chicken food chain.

Co-founder KSI is also a rapper and topped the UK album charts in July 2021.

