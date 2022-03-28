Sidemen: YouTube supergroup visit Aberdeen in latest video after throwing dart at a map

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

YouTube supergroup Sidemen have put Aberdeen and the surrounding area in the social media spotlight in their latest video.

The video sensations ended up in Aberdeen after throwing a dart at a map of the UK and catching a flight to wherever it landed.

Three members – Harry Lewis, Ethan Payne and Tobi Brown – travelled north on Wednesday to complete a series of challenges set by the rest of the group.

What did Sidemen do in Aberdeen?

Fans who spotted them in the area took to social media to share their surprise.

They flew into Aberdeen Airport, testing out some questionable Scottish accents on the way, before heading to the beach for a dip in the North Sea.

After picking up some kilts to wear at Mains Highlandwear on Union Terrace, the Youtubers paid a visit to Codona’s and The Den and the Glen where they came face to face with the infamous nursery rhyme and fairytale characters.

In one challenge, which will no doubt fail to impress their Scottish fans, the trio stood outside Pittodrie Stadium chanting “England” – before quickly running back to their taxi.

During their day in the north-east, they treated themselves to some local cuisine – haggis and a deep-fried Mars Bar, and also enjoyed some traditional bagpipe music performed by Keith Wellings, at Dunnottar Castle.

The latest Sidemen video, partly filmed in Aberdeen, was uploaded on Sunday evening and gained more than 600,000 views within an hour – and 3million by 9am on Monday morning.

Who are Sidemen?

Sidemen are a YouTube supergroup made up of seven internet personalities.

They make a variety of videos, including challenges, video game commentaries and sketches, individually and on their group channels.

Since 2015, Sidemen channel have gained 14.5million subscribers and more than 3.7billion video views.

They upload Sidemen Sunday videos every week.

They have branched out from creating online content to sell their own book and clothing merchandise, and even launched a fried chicken food chain.

Co-founder KSI is also a rapper and topped the UK album charts in July 2021.