It’s not summer yet! Snow to hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands after week of warm weather

After a scorching weekend with highs of 19C in Aboyne, temperatures are set to plunge with snow forecast across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Temperatures across the north-east will drop as an arctic mass shifts over the top half of the UK, causing wintery showers.

There may even be the possibility of weather warnings for those travelling on higher grounds in the north due to adverse weather conditions.

Aberdeenshire experienced highs of 19C at the weekend, with people seen enjoying the long-awaited tropical heat across the region.

It feels as though spring has just arrived, but a colder spell of weather is on the way 🌷❄️ Here are all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/4rnq6zPxAX — Met Office (@metoffice) March 27, 2022

The warm weather was due to a high pressure dominating continental air, but will soon be shifted by sleet and snow showers later this week.

Just over a month ago the country was struck by Storm Eunice which brought eight hours of consistent snow causing major disruptions in the north-east.

Snow has been forecast across almost all of the Highlands with large parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire also due to be affected.

The wintry weather is due to start sweeping the north and north-east overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday and will continue into Thursday.

Richard Miles, Met Office weather forecaster, has said large parts of the north of Scotland can expect to see wintry showers in the coming days.

He said: “A cold front is currently moving across Shetland which will be moving south over the next coming days.

“There will be some wintery showers over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the contrast between the recent hot temperatures will be the most noticeable thing.”

North and north-east both hottest and coldest on Sunday

#Sunday was a mainly dry and settled day with a good deal of warm #sunshine, after a #frosty start for some. Here are the extremes 👇 pic.twitter.com/qcVpaPGNNi — Met Office (@metoffice) March 27, 2022

Minimum temperatures on Wednesday

Highs of 2Cwill be seen across the west of Scotland with a mixed bag of sunny spells and snow showers, whilst lows of -3C will hit Aviemore and high ground in Moray and Aberdeenshire with snow expected through the week.

Aberdeen 0C

Inverness -1C

Elgin -1C

Peterhead 0C

Fort William 2C

Aviemore -3C

Braemar -3C

Ullapool 0C

Wick 0C

Lerwick 1C

Kirkwall 1C

Stornoway 2C