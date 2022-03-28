It’s not summer yet! Snow to hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands after week of warm weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
It’s not summer yet! Snow to hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands after week of warm weather

By Vanessa Walker
March 28, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 2:55 pm

After a scorching weekend with highs of 19C in Aboyne, temperatures are set to plunge with snow forecast across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Temperatures across the north-east will drop as an arctic mass shifts over the top half of the UK, causing wintery showers.

There may even be the possibility of weather warnings for those travelling on higher grounds in the north due to adverse weather conditions.

Aberdeenshire experienced highs of 19C at the weekend, with people seen enjoying the long-awaited tropical heat across the region.

The warm weather was due to a high pressure dominating continental air, but will soon be shifted by sleet and snow showers later this week.

Just over a month ago the country was struck by Storm Eunice which brought eight hours of consistent snow causing major disruptions in the north-east.

Snow has been forecast across almost all of the Highlands with large parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire also due to be affected.

The wintry weather is due to start sweeping the north and north-east overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday and will continue into Thursday.

Richard Miles, Met Office weather forecaster, has said large parts of the north of Scotland can expect to see wintry showers in the coming days.

He said: “A cold front is currently moving across Shetland which will be moving south over the next coming days.

“There will be some wintery showers over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the contrast between the recent hot temperatures will be the most noticeable thing.”

North and north-east both hottest and coldest on Sunday

Minimum temperatures on Wednesday

Highs of 2Cwill be seen across the west of Scotland with a mixed bag of sunny spells and snow showers, whilst lows of -3C will hit Aviemore and high ground in Moray and Aberdeenshire with snow expected through the week.

  • Aberdeen 0C
  • Inverness -1C
  • Elgin -1C
  • Peterhead 0C
  • Fort William 2C
  • Aviemore -3C
  • Braemar -3C
  • Ullapool 0C
  • Wick 0C
  • Lerwick 1C
  • Kirkwall 1C
  • Stornoway 2C

