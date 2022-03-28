‘Never give up and be yourself’: Aberdeen war veteran swaps assault rifle for guitar in music career to inspire others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Never give up and be yourself’: Aberdeen war veteran swaps assault rifle for guitar in music career to inspire others

By Denny Andonova
March 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 7:45 pm

An Aberdeen war veteran has swapped his assault rifle for a guitar to inspire others to “push through all boundaries and never give up”.

After facing the bullets of war in operations all over the world, Nicky Aiken has decided to share his ups and downs as a Royal Marine through the power of music.

Taking a shot at a career as a solo artist, the 40-year-old has released his debut single drawn on his experience in war-torn Afghanistan and gruelling commando training.

Mr Aiken wrote I’m On Fire in just five hours after his former band split up during lockdown as a message to “believe in yourself more than anything without fear”.

Nicky Aiken and his unit in a Wadi at a forward operation base in Afghanistan. Supplied.

He said: “This song tumbled out of me with such energy and forcefulness I knew it was right immediately.

“I’ve had my share of hard knocks but commando training is all about pushing beyond what you think your limits are, staying focused and staying positive no matter what you’re going through.

“It’s character building. It’s not until the different scenarios hit you on the front line – when you’re tired, you’re getting two or three hours of sleep, you are out on patrols and you realise exactly then why these guys pushed you as hard as they did.”

Nicky Aiken at Australian SAS under contact. Supplied.

‘Don’t be scared and stay true to yourself’

Mr Aiken joined the Royal Marines aged 18 in 1999 and spent the next seven years fighting side by side his comrades on the front line at various locations across the world.

And while he will never forget the first time he was shot at, he said his military training taught him to focus his talents to overcome life’s challenges and achieve his goals.

Nicky Aiken in his home studio singing his new single I’m On Fire. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

He added: “You grow up quickly in the military. While other people my age were out partying, I spent my 21st birthday on an Afghan mountain.

“I’ll never forget the first time that somebody shot at me – I had this unusual feeling and that tingle, that cold sweat down the back of my neck; and then it kicks in and you don’t even think about it, it just becomes automatic.

“You can’t go into that half-hearted – everybody has to commit at the same time, and you have to believe in yourself and the guy next to you that you’ll look out for each other.

Nicky Aiken and his unit at one of their boarding ops. Supplied.

“It taught me self-belief. It’s given me the strength to just be myself and never be afraid and never give up; and it’s the same message I tried to put into my music – don’t be scared and stay true to yourself.”

Following the release of his first track, Mr Aiken is currently crafting a kitbag full of songs and is planning a tour in the summer.

