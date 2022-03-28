Aberdeenshire Covid mobile testing sites to close in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeenshire Covid mobile testing sites to close in April

By Lottie Hood
March 28, 2022, 3:09 pm
Aberdeenshire Council plan to halt Covid mobile testing and community collect programme in April. Supplied Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council have announced that they will cease Covid mobile testing and the community collect programme in April.

The decision follows the recent announcement that those with no Covid symptoms will no longer be asked to take regular lateral flow tests from Monday, April 18.

The changes form part of the Scottish Government’s Test and Protect Transition Plan.

Until the end of April, people with symptoms will still be asked to isolate and get a PCR test. However, from May onwards, test sites will close and those with symptoms will no longer be advised to book a test.

Face masks will still remain a legal requirement until at least early April. This will be reviewed before the Easter holidays.

Aberdeenshire communities kept ‘vigilant and safe’

Throughout the pandemic, testing sites and kits have been “well received” with 200,000 kits being issued in Aberdeenshire.

Ritchie Johnson, director of business services, said: “On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council I would like to thank all those staff who have supported community testing – both at the initial Peterhead Test Centre launched in February last year and laterally on the wider region-wide programme.

Aboyne Community Testing Centre. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

“By testing those without symptoms and by encouraging a strong take-up of lateral flow kits, you have ensured Aberdeenshire’s communities remained vigilant and safe.

“And I would also thank all our partners including NHS Grampian, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, local businesses and, of course, all those residents who made every effort to keep both themselves, their families, colleagues and others safe during the pandemic by visiting our centres, taking the tests and collecting kits.”

The Covid mobile testing and community collect programmes in Aberdeenshire will halt on Thursday, April 14.

