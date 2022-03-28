Aberdeen University to host event to explore its own links to historic slavery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen University to host event to explore its own links to historic slavery

By Lottie Hood
March 28, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 5:35 pm
The event will discuss the Powis Gateway at King's College Campus which was built with profits from historic slavery.
Aberdeen University is holding an event to explore its own historical connection to the slave trade.

Taking place online the event is named after Powis Gateway, the university’s most substantial link to slavery-derived wealth.

Researchers will discuss the debated gateway in the King’s College campus which was built in the early 1830s with profits from slavery in Jamaica.

The event, Powis Gateway: Slavery and Memory in Old Aberdeen, forms part of Aberdeen University’s work to recognise the legacies of historic slavery.

It will be taking place on Wednesday, March 30.

Slaves freed ‘received nothing’

The event is following the United Nations International Day for the Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade on Friday.

Dr Richard Anderson, who is leading research into the legacy of historic slavery to Aberdeen University, said the event aims to provide deeper understanding to the history of Powis Gateway.

Kings College in Old Aberdeen. Photo: DCT Media

He said: “It has long been thought that the depiction was of three slaves but more recent suggestions point to a heraldic pun on the Powis Leslie family’s ancestral name: Moir/moor, or possibly even represented a boast about beheading moors in the crusades.

“While this aspect of the history of the gates is subject to some debate, what we do know is that they were built using wealth from plantations and compensation the Powis Leslie family received through the Abolition of Slavery act in 1834.

“Meanwhile those freed from slavery received nothing for their years, lifetimes, of unpaid labour and depraved treatment as chattel.

“It is important that moving forward this is reflected more clearly so that all those who pass through them can better understand their legacy.

“We hope to have permission to erect a plaque in late summer and work is ongoing on an interpretation panel. ”

A presentation, reading and question and answer session will be included in the event. It is hoped that the questions and issues raised will help direct the discussion.

To reserve a place or to find out more information, click here.

