Commemorative stone unveiled in Aberdeen to permanently remember efforts of Covid key workers

A stone commemorating key workers efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic has been unveiled in Aberdeen.

The stone was unveiled in the Kirk of St Nicholas church yard following the church’s coronavirus thanksgiving service.

The service was led by Reverend Hutton Steel and included readings by key workers.

The commemorative stone was unveiled by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett.

He said: “We are so grateful for the efforts of our key workers and the people of Aberdeen in their resilience throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“The unveiling of the commemorative stone will be a lasting reminder for generations to come of the hard work and sacrifices made by all in our battle against Covid-19.”

There was a gathering at the town house afterwards where the award winning composer Paul Mealor, Professor of Composition at the University of Aberdeen, was shown.

Depute Provost of Aberdeen, Jennifer Stewart, said: “I am delighted we were able to commission a piece of music marking the significance of all key workers during the pandemic.

“The joyous music is a true lasting legacy to the resilience of the people of Aberdeen and will last beyond our lifetime but remain in the heart of our city.”