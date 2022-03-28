Commemorative stone unveiled in Aberdeen to permanently remember efforts of Covid key workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Commemorative stone unveiled in Aberdeen to permanently remember efforts of Covid key workers

By James Masson
March 28, 2022, 4:44 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 4:47 pm
Commemorative stone for key workers. Photo credit: Aberdeen City Council
Commemorative stone for key workers. Photo credit: Aberdeen City Council

A stone commemorating key workers efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic has been unveiled in Aberdeen.

The stone was unveiled in the Kirk of St Nicholas church yard following the church’s coronavirus thanksgiving service.

The service was led by Reverend Hutton Steel and included readings by key workers.

The commemorative stone was unveiled by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett.
He said: “We are so grateful for the efforts of our key workers and the people of Aberdeen in their resilience throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“The unveiling of the commemorative stone will be a lasting reminder for generations to come of the hard work and sacrifices made by all in our battle against Covid-19.”

There was a gathering at the town house afterwards where the award winning composer Paul Mealor, Professor of Composition at the University of Aberdeen, was shown.

Depute Provost of Aberdeen, Jennifer Stewart, said: “I am delighted we were able to commission a piece of music marking the significance of all key workers during the pandemic.

“The joyous music is a true lasting legacy to the resilience of the people of Aberdeen and will last beyond our lifetime but remain in the heart of our city.”

