Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Garthdee sports centre pitches in Aberdeen to be upgraded in £353,000 project

By James Masson
March 29, 2022, 12:22 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 12:23 pm
Garthdee sports centre football pitch. Sourced from Google maps
Garthdee sports centre football pitch. Sourced from Google maps

Garthdee sports centre football pitches in Aberdeen are to be upgraded with £353,000 worth of investment.

The investment in the football field will create greater capacity, allowing it to be split  into three pitches with nets.

Garthdee sports centre is where Aberdeen FC Ladies youth team trains as well as various other teams, including Gaelic football, lacrosse, shinty and American football.

The UK Government will invest £100,000 to the project with a further £253,000 worth of funding coming from Sport Aberdeen.

Conservative North-East MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “The facilities at Garthdee are so important for the community and this will be a huge boost to a variety of teams including Aberdeen Ladies FC who are making great progress in women’s football.

“As we recover from the pandemic, physical activity will be crucial in rebuilding our communities in across the city and I know this money from the UK Government will be put to great use”.

He added: “Garthdee is a fantastic facility which will now be made even better with this funding and I’m excited to see the upgrade”.

