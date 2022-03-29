Nationwide search is on for a new director at Aberdeen Arts Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Arts Centre has launched a nationwide search for a new director.

Chairman of the board of trustees Moray Barber said the newly created role will be key to shaping the future of Aberdeen’s creative space.

Mr Barber said: “Aberdeen Arts Centre occupies a unique place at the heart of the city’s community arts scene. We’re looking for a dynamic individual who will lead the sustainability, creativity and commercial success of the venue.”

Aberdeen arts centre to help rejuvenate the city

The role is a key part in Aberdeen Art Centre’s ambitious plans to rejuvenate the iconic venue while maintaining its heritage and community connections.

The redevelopment of Queen Street is part of the city centre masterplan and earmarks the area as a cultural hub, designed to attract people back into the centre of the city.

Mr Barber said: “This is an exciting time in Aberdeen and we are absolutely aligned with this aspiration to transform the city centre.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone to shape and deliver our ambitious vision. The new centre director will drive our position as a key player in the city’s cultural sector through meaningful collaboration and partnerships with local businesses and communities.”